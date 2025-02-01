Mixed reactions from pharma to Union Budget 2025

Appreciate extending full exemption and concessional tariffs to bulk drugs used for selected lifesaving drugs but hope for stronger push towards pharma R&D as the wait for the PRIP schemes is getting longer than expected



Satish Reddy, Chairman, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories

Union Budget 2025-26 takes strong steps towards nation-building through structural reforms such as investment in technology and infrastructure, simplification of tax slabs and duties, and announcements in critical areas such as tax relief for the salaried class, inclusive growth, climate action, agriculture, among others.

It has also provided for resilience in the healthcare infrastructure of the country through cancer day centres, medical education, further custom duty exemptions for life-saving drugs, and encouragement to medical tourism and ‘Heal in India’.

The continued focus on the investment in private sector-driven research, development and innovation announced last year is welcome, as are measures for digital education, fostering scientific curiosity and innovation among youth, and Centres of Excellence for skilling to support ‘Make for India, Make for the World’ manufacturing. We look forward to studying the detailed proposals.

Saransh Chaudhary, President, Global Critical Care, Venus Remedies and CEO, Venus Medicine Research Centre

The Union Budget 2025 has brought several positive developments for the pharma industry, including full exemption from basic customs duty on 36 lifesaving drugs and concessional duty of 5 per cent on 6 more. The government’s decision to fully exempt specified drugs under Patient Assistance Programmes (PAPs) and add 37 new medicines along with 13 additional PAPs will significantly improve access to critical medicines and reduce treatment costs for patients in need.

The announcement to set up Day Care Cancer Centres in all district hospitals over the next three years—starting with 200 in 2025-26—is a commendable step in strengthening cancer care infrastructure. This initiative will provide patients with first-hand assistance from healthcare professionals while easing the burden on tertiary hospitals and ensuring timely treatment closer to home.

While these are welcome steps, we had hoped for a stronger push towards pharma R&D. Increasing allocation beyond the current 1 per cent of GDP, raising the weighted tax deduction for R&D expenditure from 100% to 200%, and swiftly rolling out the Research Linked Incentive scheme remain critical to fostering drug innovation. We urge the government to consider these priorities to further bolster research in India’s pharma industry and healthcare ecosystem.

Arjun Juneja, COO, Mankind Pharma and Chairman, Pharma Committee, FICCI

The Union Budget 2025-26 lays a solid foundation for India’s pharma sector and enhances healthcare accessibility. The exemption of Basic Customs Duty on 36 life-saving drugs makes critical treatments, especially for oncology and rare diseases, more affordable, aligning with the government’s vision of a self-reliant India. The establishment of Day Care Cancer Centres and expansion of Patient Assistance Programs (PAPs) will further improve patient access to essential treatments.

The budget’s focus on 5 per cent concessional duties on essential medicines and bulk drug exemptions will optimise production costs, boost domestic manufacturing, and drive innovation. The commitment to adding 75,000 medical college seats and the creation of a Centre of Excellence in AI further strengthens the healthcare ecosystem.

The ‘Heal in India’ initiative, combined with streamlined medical tourism policies, positions India as a global healthcare hub, driving demand for high-quality, affordable medicines. These reforms are a significant step toward making India a global leader in pharmaceuticals, and we at Mankind Pharma are excited to support and contribute to this transformation.

Sanjiv Navangul, MD & CEO, Bharat Serums and Vaccines

The Union Budget 2025 reinforces India’s commitment to innovation, healthcare accessibility, and women’s empowerment. Strengthening R&D and fostering industry collaboration will accelerate biotech and pharmaceutical advancements, making India a global hub for healthcare innovation. However, the wait for the PRIP schemes is getting longer than expected!

The focus on nutrition and maternal health through targeted programs is a crucial step in building a healthier future. Additionally, improving access to lifesaving drugs and streamlining regulatory pathways will enhance affordability and availability of critical treatments. A strong push towards policy and infrastructure support will further drive healthcare transformation, ensuring equitable and sustainable impact.

Dr Krishna Prasad, Chigurupati Chairman & Managing Director, Granules India

Exempting 36 life-saving pharmaceuticals from basic customs duty and adding six essential medicines under a concessional 5 per cent duty will significantly enhance access to critical therapies. Extending full exemption and concessional tariffs to bulk drugs used in their manufacturing will further improve affordability and availability.

The expansion of medical education with 10,000 additional seats and the establishment of 200 daycare cancer centers in FY 2025-26 will strengthen healthcare infrastructure, enabling early diagnosis and treatment. Additionally, the establishment of five National Centers of Excellence for Skilling, along with global skilling collaborations, will equip India’s workforce with the expertise needed to drive pharmaceutical innovation and manufacturing.

These strategic initiatives reinforce India’s commitment to providing accessible and cost-effective healthcare solutions.

Shweta Rai, MD for India and Country Division Head for South Asia, Bayer’s Pharmaceuticals

The government has laid a strong emphasis on healthcare with multiple measures from increasing medical insurance coverage at the individual leve