Lupin Manufacturing Solutions announces expansion of manufacturing facility at Dabhasa

Lupin Manufacturing Solutions (LMS), a global CRDMO and subsidiary of global pharma major Lupin Limited (Lupin), today announced a strategic expansion of its Dabhasa manufacturing facility, marking a significant step toward scaling its peptide building-blocks platform and CRDMO capabilities.

The expanded infrastructure features a new block to enhance existing CRDMO capabilities supported by dedicated peptide manufacturing capacity across two additional specialized units. These upgrades will enable advanced development and flexible manufacturing, supporting complex therapeutics and meeting global demand for advanced pharmaceutical solutions.

Dr Abdelaziz Toumi, Chief Executive Officer, Lupin Manufacturing Solutions, said, “As pharmaceutical innovation increasingly shifts toward complex modalities, building deep capabilities and execution excellence has become critical. This expansion underscores our commitment to building advanced, scalable capabilities that support complex development programs and reinforce our role in the global peptide ecosystem, enabling meaningful partnerships with innovators worldwide.”

With global drug development increasingly defined by molecular complexity, such as peptides and biologic ADCs, this expansion reinforces LMS’s capability to consistently supply high‑quality peptide building blocks, including protected amino acids.