Eppendorf launches first CO2 incubator shaker with integrated 180°C sterilisation routine

Eppendorf has introduced the CellXpert CS220, the first CO2 incubator shaker with an integrated 180°C sterilisation routine. This new product is designed to support mammalian cell culture projects, particularly in areas such as the expression of complex recombinant proteins, production of viral vectors, and bioreactor starter cultures.

Maria Mattern, responsible for innovations in Eppendorf’s shaker and CO2 incubator portfolio, commented on the development, “Our new CellXpert CS220 was developed specifically to speed up mammalian shake flask culture projects and to meet the industry’s increasing need for higher contamination prevention standards.”

Contamination is a key concern in mammalian cell culture, especially with viruses or Mycoplasma, which can impact both budget and timelines. Mattern further explained, “Most, if not all current CO2 incubator shakers in the market are microbiological shakers with optional CO2 control. This is also reflected in the low level of cleanability and missing sterilisation functions of these devices, as contamination is usually not a major issue in microbiological applications.”

The CellXpert CS220, produced in Hamburg, Germany, integrates the contamination protection standards of CO2 incubator-based cell cultivation, offering 180°C sterilisation. The device is also designed for easier and faster disinfection by eliminating internal drive wheels, cover sheets, cables, and heating fins within its stainless-steel chamber. In addition to these features, the shaker has a 40 per cent higher flask capacity and the largest platform size to footprint ratio available in the market.

Mattern added, “We are happy to welcome the new member of our CellXpert family and to expand our successful cell culture portfolio including CO2 incubators, shakers, high-speed centrifuges, and bioprocess equipment.”