University of Strathclyde engages in new healthcare tech hubs

Biomedical engineers at the University of Strathclyde are involved in two new healthcare technology hubs. The MAINSTREAM project focuses on using technology to manufacture human stem cells outside the body. It aims to overcome barriers to the use of mesenchymal stem cells to aid tissue regeneration for broken bones and in chemotherapy, where they can help regenerate healthy bone marrow.

The research hub, led by the University of Glasgow, is among five supported by an investment of £118 million, including £54 million from the UKRI Engineering and Physical Sciences Research Council (EPSRC). The initiative aims to transform healthcare through the development of new technologies.

The University of Strathclyde will lead the development of bioreactors and mechanical systems to expand, control and monitor the growth of stem cells. Researchers within Strathclyde are already applying these techniques in upcoming clinical trials for surgical bone grafts. Addressing the challenges of manufacturing stem cells at a larger scale remains the biggest hurdle for these cells and related tissue therapies to be beneficial to patients within the NHS and beyond.

Professor Stuart Reid, lead researcher at Strathclyde on the £11 million MAINSTREAM hub project, said, “The University of Strathclyde has been working with colleagues across the city of Glasgow and beyond to develop techniques to control the behaviour of adult stem cells, and how to precisely measure and monitor those changes in a scalable and non-destructive way. This project seeks to overcome key hurdles in manufacturing materials and living cells that can allow stem cell manufacture to be fully exploited within tissue regeneration and in blood cancer treatments.”

Strathclyde researchers are also part of the VIVO Hub for Enhanced Independent Living, led by the University of Bristol. It has secured £11 million to develop healthcare technologies for the 6.7 million people in the UK who have age or disability-related mobility issues.

Working with the NHS, charities, and care providers, VIVO devices include clothing that ‘puts itself on’, smart garments to prevent falls, and soft exosuits to assist individuals in getting up from a chair, climbing stairs, and walking for longer durations. VIVO power clothing combines AI and digital monitoring technologies with on-body energy storage and power delivery to aid individuals in shopping, socialising, and engaging with their communities.

Strathclyde researchers will evaluate the performance and functionality of the prototypes and develop advanced control systems and strategies to optimise performance.

The University’s lead investigator, Dr Arjan Buis from Biomedical Engineering, said: “A critical aspect of our contribution involves studying the effects of the prototypes on the human body, focusing on how they interact with biological systems to gain insights into how they influence human health and performance and to ensure they are safe and effective.”

Each of the five new hubs, which also include one to create low-cost, portable devices to detect the early signs of cancer using sound waves and optical tools, will deliver a research programme focused on advancing and developing novel engineering and physical sciences research.

EPSRC Executive Chair Professor Charlotte Deane said: “The five new hubs bring together a wealth of expertise from across academia, industry, and charities to improve population health, transform disease prediction and diagnosis, and accelerate the development of new interventions. They represent an exciting range of adventurous techniques and approaches that have great potential to improving the lives of millions of people here in the UK and across the world.”