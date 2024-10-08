Zydus Wellness expands Complan into adult nutrition with the launch of VieMax

Zydus Wellness has extended its legacy brand Complan into adult nutrition with the launch of VieMax. The new nutrition drink is scientifically designed with protein, prebiotics, and probiotics to support muscle mass, gut wellness, and overall immunity among adults.

Tarun Arora, CEO of Zydus Wellness, said, “VieMax is a perfect complement to our existing portfolio at Complan. For more than 50 years, Complan has been synonymous with family nutrition, catering to infants to children. With VieMax, we are extending our commitment to comprehensive health solutions for adults. The unique formulation addresses critical nutritional gaps, such as protein deficiency, gut wellness, muscle health, and immunity, which are increasingly prevalent issues in India.”

The launch of VieMax comes at a time when nutrient deficiencies among Indian adults are a growing concern. Studies indicate that 73 per cent of Indians are protein deficient, which affects muscle health, daily activities, and overall quality of life. Furthermore, 71 per cent of individuals between the ages of 30 and 55 exhibit poor muscle health, and 18 per cent of adults report chronic gastrointestinal (GI) issues, which tend to worsen with age.

Complan VieMax addresses these issues with its Protein-Gut formula, enriched with the probiotic strain Bacillus coagulans and 31 vital nutrients, including high-quality proteins, calcium, vitamin D2, and other vitamins and minerals. The drink aims to improve the absorption of Branched-Chain Amino Acids (BCAAs), overcome anabolic resistance, boost muscle power, improve GI symptoms, and enhance immunity.

Complan VieMax is available exclusively at pharmacies in two flavours, Vanilla and Chocolate. Each serving contains 2.6 billion probiotics and 9 per cent prebiotics, formulated to maintain a healthy gut and improve protein digestion.