Enzene appoints new site lead for flagship US continuous biomanufacturing facility

Enzene Biosciences, a fully integrated CDMO with services spanning discovery, development and commercial supply, announced the appointment of Norm Stoffregen as SVP, site head, and head of biologics manufacturing at the company’s new $50 million manufacturing facility in Hopewell, near Princeton, New Jersey.

Stoffregen will take responsibility for Enzene’s global biologics business and lead the final stages of work to commission the 54,000-square-foot facility. He will then lead ongoing operations at the site, where the company intends to transfer-in existing customers’ manufacturing projects and expand to add further bioreactor capacity, employing a workforce of 300 by the end of 2025. Stoffregen brings vast experience in building manufacturing businesses, having worked in the area since 2015 when the Hopewell facility was owned by Bristol Myers Squibb.

The Princeton site features EnzeneX, the company’s fully connected continuous manufacturing platform, as well as development and quality laboratories, warehousing, frozen storage and cell banking. When complete, it will complement Enzene’s global network and benefit from process development expertise and the proven and flexible continuous manufacturing capabilities first developed at the company’s facility in Pune, India.

“Existing and new customers see the powerful opportunities that continuous biologics technology brings, not least by providing flexibility and lowering the cost of manufacturing,” commented Stoffregen. “We are already in discussion with biopharma companies keen to progress programs for the domestic market and beyond, and in the next 18 months we expect to ramp up our production capacity and capabilities, and grow our pipeline of work with biotech and pharma companies in early phases of development.”

Before joining Enzene, Stoffregen was VP-site head at PTC Therapeutics, and before that held various roles of increasing responsibility at BMS and with other biotherapeutics/bioprocessing companies, where he amassed more than 20 years’ experience in leadership, quality assurance, and Chemistry, Manufacturing and Controls (CMC).