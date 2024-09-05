Parexel strengthens real world research offering

Parexel, a clinical research organisation (CRO) providing the full range of Phase I to IV clinical development services, announced the strengthening of its Real World Research (RWR) offering, bringing together the company’s Scientific Data Organisation (SDO) and Real World Evidence (RWE) capabilities to better meet growing customer needs.

This strategic alignment aims to leverage Parexel’s novel study design and methodology for primary site-based real-world research and secondary data/non-site-based real-world research to offer evidence-generation solutions.

Through this approach, Parexel will develop strategies and apply the right data sources that generate RWE across the product lifecycle to help differentiate customers’ products and unlock value creation beginning at the earliest stages of development.

To lead this growing area of focus, Parexel has appointed Mike D’Ambrosio as Senior Vice President, Global Head, Real World Research. In this role, D’Ambrosio will lead strategic initiatives to enhance customer engagement and delivery across Real World Data (RWD) and RWE services, helping to foster a deeper understanding of patient experiences and outcomes to ensure safety and efficacy in the drug development process.

“With the increasing complexity of asset development and the variability of stakeholder evidentiary needs across lifecycle management, the importance of RWD/RWE strategies has become a critical need. Generation of high-quality RWE across primary, secondary and hybrid data collection methodologies can accelerate and de-risk asset development, differentiate medicines in the real world setting and drive value creation across lifecycle management — ensuring new medicines can be brought to patient communities safely and effectively,” shared D’Ambrosio.

Prior to joining Parexel, D’Ambrosio served as Vice President, Head of Real World Evidence Solutions, at Syneos Health, where he held various roles of increasing responsibility in operations, consulting and leadership over his eight-and-a-half-year tenure with the company. Most recently, he led the RWE solutions consultancy group, overseeing the strategy and delivery of real-world evidence, health economics and outcomes research, epidemiology and data sciences consulting. D’Ambrosio was also a member of the Medical Affairs leadership team, playing a pivotal role in enhancing functional capabilities, spearheading thought leadership in RWE and championing the wider adoption of RWE across the entire product development journey. He has experience developing and implementing growth strategies and driving go-to-market differentiation. While at Syneos Health, D’Ambrosio led several high-profile business initiatives securing preferred provider partnerships as part of the organisation’s Real World Data strategy in Europe.

“The inherent value of data collected in healthcare settings and the insights it can provide into patients’ experiences are essential to the drug development process,” said Stephen Pyke, Chief Clinical Data and Digital Officer. “As the need for RWE continues to grow, particularly in the development of high-cost, complex therapies, our Real World Research team will form strategic collaborations across the industry to support our initiatives and remain flexible to the evolving needs of the healthcare landscape.”