ENTOD Pharmaceuticals appoints Dr Anish Desai as Scientific & Research adviser

Mumbai-based ENTOD Pharmaceuticals has appointed Dr Anish Desai as its Scientific and Research Adviser. Dr Desai, a Clinical Pharmacologist with expertise in pharmaceuticals and nutraceuticals, brings over 30 years of distinguished experience spanning academia, research, and the healthcare industry.

In his new role, Dr Desai will guide ENTOD’s research strategies, focussing on integrating progressive methodologies to develop novel therapies in ophthalmology, ENT, and dermatology.

ENTOD’s current research pipeline aims to address critical healthcare challenges, including myopia, digital eye strain, and glaucoma. Additionally, ENTOD is advancing indigenous formulations aimed at managing corneal scarring, keratitis, and neurotrophic keratitis, further cementing its role as a leader in healthcare innovation.