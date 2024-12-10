Supriya Lifescience gains ANVISA nod for Esketamine Hydrochloride & files patent for Atorvastatin development

Supriya Lifescience has acquired approval from Brazil’s health authority, ANVISA (Agência Nacional de Vigilância Sanitária), for Esketamine Hydrochloride. Esketamine hydrochloride is a vital drug to be used for treating mental illness. With this approval, the company aims to expand its presence in Brazil and other Latin-American countries.

Additionally, the business submitted a patent application for an enhanced, low-cost method of atorvastatin synthesis. This technique can make drugs more affordable for patients by increasing their efficacy while reducing production costs.