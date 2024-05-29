Entod Pharma launches Vitamin D3 eye drops

Entod Pharmaceuticals has launched Vitamin D3 enriched lubricating eye drops. These novel formulations aim to benefit ocular health, providing targeted relief for individuals suffering from dry eyes. Vitamin D3 has now been incorporated into some of Entod’s selected lubricant eye drop brands that are currently prescribed by eye doctors for dry eyes.

Dry eye syndrome is a prevalent condition characterised by discomfort, irritation, and even vision impairment. The main causes of dry eyes are environmental factors, Vitamin deficiencies, Poor blinking habits, Contact lenses, Digital devices, Smoking, Refractive surgeries and more.

Commenting on the launch, Nikkhil K Masurkar, CEO, Entod said, “ Adding Vitamin D3 to routine dry eye treatment improves ocular surface hemostasis parameters, results in better tear stability, improves tear osmolarity, and helps modulate corneal wound healing. Vitamin D3 enriched lubricating eye drops would only be available through health care professional prescriptions.”

Emphasising the significance of Vitamin D on eye health, Dr Ganesh Kalyanshetty, cataract & cornea surgeon, KMC Eye and Skin Hospital, “Vitamin D deficiency is increasingly recognised as a significant contributor to various eye conditions, including dry eye syndrome. Inadequate levels of Vitamin D not only compromise tear production but also impair the health of the ocular surface, predisposing individuals to discomfort and vision disturbances.”