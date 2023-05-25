Eminence Business Media hosts sixth edition of Annual Pharma Project & Portfolio Management 2023

The sixth edition of the Pharma Project & Portfolio Management was held at Fairfield by Marriott near the Mumbai International Airport from April 26-28, 2023. The programme comprised various discussion topics for project and portfolio management teams. The conference started with a Keynote address from the Managing Director of Eminence Business Media, welcoming everyone and setting the expectations for the three-day programme. The first session was taken by Mike Teiler, Principal Consultant, Teiler Group, on Portfolio Strategy and Product Selection. The session addressed the necessary implications for the project and portfolio management teams required to perform the auction session the next day. The first day of the conference mainly consisted of portfolio management topics where industry leaders like Dr Mukesh Kumar, Edward Coutinho, Dr Paras Vasanani and Pradeep Patni covered issues related to biosimilars, pipeline management and collaborative partnering process to manage the planning perspectives and uncertainties efficiently. The day also explored the relationship between IPR and Portfolio through topics like competitive intelligence for portfolio designing led by Dr Mandar M Kodgule, Chairman and CEO of IQGEN-X Pharma. The day concluded with the delegates solving an exciting case study by Tahseen Rana on the drug development process while dealing with the pandemic and timelines!

The second day of the conference was theme-based, i.e. Retro or Bollywood. The delegates dressed up in the styles of the 70s, 80s and 90s. The day discussed crossover topics in a creative way. Sapan Parikh from Zydus Lifesciences led the issue of supply chain management and vendor selection with a skit performance on stage to showcase different scenarios in department communications. Nirav Shah spoke on a much-required topic: Value leakage of life cycle products. The third session of the day was a group activity called Auction, conducted by Mike Teiler. The eight hypothetical companies in the room had to bid for the products on the platform, it was a one-of-a-kind initiative in the pharma world. The second half of the day discussed various perspectives on project management. The topics covered were: ‘Universe of the PMO’ by Saifur Rahman and ‘Learning about the untapped potential of the Indian pharma industry’ by Abhilash Soral from Indoco Remedies.

The third day of the conference discussed issues in Project Management, including setting up PMOs, relevant skills for handling biosimilars, emerging markets being the new pharma approach and looking at old project management concepts from a new lens to gain unique solutions. The sessions were conducted by Dr Laila Fatima, Abhishek Mittal, Debashis Sarkar and Sivanandam Kesavan. Sushil Barkur also moderated a session on soft skills using the game theory approach.

Eminence Business Media will soon be back with the dates for the 7th edition of the Pharma Project & Portfolio Management 2024. Check out their LinkedIn page and event website for more updates!