Indegene, ConTIPI Medical partner to launch ProVate, a device to treat pelvic organ prolapse in women

Indegene announced that it will be expanding its partnership with ConTIPI Medical, a provider of non-surgical and disposable solutions for women with various pelvic floor dysfunctions, to bring a new device to the market.

ConTIPI’s ProVate is a ready-to-use device that is inserted vaginally by the user thanks to an easy-to-use applicator, very similar to a menstrual tampon. The device has a 510(k) clearance from the FDA for marketing in the US and has been granted the CE mark for marketing in Europe.

ConTIPI Medical’s mission is to help women suffering from pelvic organ prolapse (POP). The US FDA states that POP occurs when the pelvic floor’s tissues and muscles can no longer support its organs which causes a drop or prolapse of the pelvic organs.

ConTIPI’s expanded agreement with Indegene includes several services across the commercialisation process, including sales, PRMA (pricing, reimbursement and market access), medical affairs, medical communications, pharmacovigilance, regulatory, marketing and commercial operations support. Indegene will work with ConTIPI to drive revenue and ensure predictable cash outflow. Using proprietary artificial intelligence (AI) and health care provider (HCP) data to expertly segment and target HCPs, Indegene helps clients deploy efficient curated sales and marketing strategies. The algorithm can learn from HCP interactions and adapts in real-time to deliver content that ultimately drives a change in the prescribing behaviour.

Capital IP Investment Partners and Ghost Tree Partners have invested in helping ConTIPI Medical to bring this new technology to the market. Bourne Partners served as the exclusive financial advisor to ConTIPI Medical.