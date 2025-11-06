Emcutix Biopharma unveils new AquaOat range in liposomal delivery of nano ceramide 

Emcutix Biopharmaceuticals, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Emcure PharmaceuticalsL has announced the launch of the new AquaOat range, powered by NanoCeLiD technology.

This innovative formula harnesses advanced nanotechnology and lipid chemistry to optimise ceramide penetration into deeper layers of the skin, with soothing benefits of colloidal oatmeal which is a feature distinct from conventional formulations. AquaOat is designed to address the unmet needs of patients suffering from eczema, including atopic dermatitis, contact dermatitis, and urticaria etc.

Atopic dermatitis and chronic dry skin are increasing concerns across India, affecting both children and adults. One of the defining features of atopic dermatitis is a compromised skin barrier, thereby making restoration of this barrier a crucial aspect of effective management. While ceramide-based formulations are widely recognised for their role in restoring the same, achieving long-lasting relief continues to be a challenge. Conventional formulations often face limitations in skin penetration due to factors such as molecular size and solubility of ceramide. NanoCeLiD technology addresses these challenges through nano-sized ceramide delivery encapsulated in lipid, enhancing penetration and bioavailability. By combining skin-identical lipids with superior biocompatibility, it helps provide sustained relief and effectively supports skin barrier restoration.

“With the revamped AquaOat range, we are proud to introduce a true breakthrough in dermatology, bringing a unique clinically advanced lipid encapsulated nano-ceramide plus colloidal oatmeal formulation. Our goal is to empower dermatologists and patients with science-driven solutions that deliver skin barrier repair and long-term relief,” said Sathya Narayanan, CEO of Emcutix Biopharmaceuticals.

Designed to cater to diverse skin needs, each product in the AquaOat portfolio is formulated to restore and repair the skin barrier while delivering soothing and hydrating effects. The range includes a lotion, cream, hydrating face cleanser, and syndet bar. Hypoallergenic, non-comedogenic and free from sulphates and parabens, this dermatologist-recommended product portfolio will be available across from November 2025.