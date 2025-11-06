Lupin receives EIR from US FDA for its Pithampur unit-3 facility

Lupin announced that it has received the Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) from the United States Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) for its Pithampur Unit-3 facility, following an inspection from July 7 to July 17, 2025. The facility manufactures metered dose inhalers, dry powder inhalers, topical formulations, and nasal solutions.

Nilesh Gupta, Managing Director, Lupin said, “We are pleased to have received the EIR from the US FDA for our Pithampur Unit-3 facility. This demonstrates our commitment to maintaining the highest standards of compliance and quality, as we aim to deliver high-quality, affordable medicines from world-class factories for patients worldwide.”