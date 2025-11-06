Venus Remedies’ Methotrexate, Cefuroxime, and Irinotecan enters Vietnam

Venus Remedies has secured new marketing authorizations for Methotrexate, Cefuroxime, and Irinotecan in Vietnam. These regulatory approvals bolster the company’s expanding export footprint in South Asia’s fast-growing pharmaceutical sector, taking its portfolio to 29 active product approvals in Vietnam alone.

The granting of these new marketing authorizations reflects Venus Remedies’ cementing its position as a reliable partner for critical care injectables from India. These latest approvals add to the company’s growing list of more than 374 marketing authorizations in the ASEAN region, supporting accessibility and India’s reputation as a reliable supplier of high-quality pharmaceuticals.

Saransh Chaudhary, President, Global Critical Care, Venus Remedies Limited, and CEO, Venus Medicine Research Centre, remarked, “This expansion is aligned with our mission to democratize access to advanced critical care therapies across emerging markets. Southeast Asia remains a strategic geography for Venus, and we are committed to deepening our presence here through sustained portfolio diversification and long-term partnerships.”

Vietnam is India’s 15th largest trading partner and among its top four pharmaceutical export destinations in Southeast Asia. Over the past five years, bilateral trade in pharmaceuticals has grown steadily, driven by the rising demand for complex generics and affordable oncology and antimicrobial therapies. The broader ASEAN pharmaceutical market is projected to reach USD 63.5 billion by 2029, underscoring the region’s importance in India’s global trade strategy.

Aditi K. Chaudhary, President, International Business, Venus Remedies Limited, added, “With these approvals, we are deepening our commitment to healthcare providers and patients in Vietnam. Each regulatory milestone helps us remain focused on building resilient supply chains and forging meaningful collaborations that elevate care standards across borders.”

The expansion of Venus Remedies’ regulatory footprint across Southeast Asia mirrors India’s growing reputation as a dependable pharmaceutical hub for the region. As these new authorizations come into effect, the company remains focused on sustainable growth, regulatory excellence, and equitable access to critical medicines across emerging markets.