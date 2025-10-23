Eli Lilly and Cipla announce agreement to distribute and promote tirzepatide in India under the brand name Yurpeak

Eli Lilly and Company (Lilly) and Cipla have announced an agreement to distribute and promote tirzepatide in India under a second brand name, Yurpeak.

Under the agreement, Cipla has the rights to distribute and promote Yurpeak, the second brand of tirzepatide in India. The agreement aims to expand the availability of tirzepatide by enabling broader access across the country beyond cities where Lilly already has an established presence. Lilly will manufacture and supply Yurpeak to Cipla, and the price will be the same as Mounjaro.

“The introduction of a second brand of tirzepatide in India through our commercial agreement with Cipla furthers Lilly’s commitment to expanding access to innovative treatments for chronic conditions,” said Winselow Tucker, President and General Manager, Lilly India. “Our mission — to make life better for people around the world — drives our commitment to accelerate the introduction of innovative medicines and expand access to hard-to-reach communities. With India facing a growing burden of type 2 diabetes and obesity, broader availability of tirzepatide will ensure that more patients can benefit from this innovative therapy.”

Commenting on the agreement, Achin Gupta, Global Chief Operating Officer, Cipla, said, “At Cipla, we remain steadfast in our commitment to advancing patient care by facilitating access to the best of global scientific innovation. With the introduction of Yurpeak (tirzepatide), we are stepping into obesity care with the same commitment and scale that have defined our efforts in respiratory and chronic therapies. Our partnership with Lilly reflects our resolve to address one of the most pressing health concerns of our time and offer patients innovative, accessible solutions that can transform health outcomes.”

Tirzepatide is a prescription-based dual agonist of glucose-dependent insulinotropic polypeptide (GIP) and glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptors. It is indicated as an adjunct to diet and exercise for the treatment of type 2 diabetes and chronic weight management in adults with obesity (BMI ≥ 30) or overweight (BMI ≥ 27) with at least one weight-related comorbidity.

Yurpeak (tirzepatide) will be available in the KwikPen presentation, a multi-dose single-patient-use prefilled pen. Each pen contains four fixed doses, administered once weekly. The pen will be available in six dose strengths: 2.5 mg, 5 mg, 7.5 mg, 10 mg, 12.5 mg, and 15 mg, allowing healthcare professionals to personalise treatment plans according to patient needs.

India has about 101 million people living with diabetes, and nearly half of these adult patients are inadequately treated with suboptimal glycaemic control. Obesity, a chronic relapsing disease, is a major risk factor for diabetes and is linked to more than 200 health complications, including coronary heart disease, cancer, and obstructive sleep apnoea. As of 2023, adult obesity prevalence in India stood at around 6.5 per cent, affecting nearly 100 million people.





