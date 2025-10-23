ACG to invest $200 million in U.S. hard-shell capsule manufacturing

ACG, the world’s most integrated provider of solid-dosage solutions, has announced a USD 200 million phased investment to establish its first empty-capsule manufacturing operations in the United States. The first phase of USD 100 million will fund a hard-shell capsule facility in Atlanta, Georgia, while a second phase of USD 100 million will expand capacity and capabilities in the region. The investment is expected to create more than 200 jobs, with operations targeted to begin in early 2027.

Karan Singh, Managing Director, ACG, said, “ACG has served North America for over 25 years. This facility strengthens our ties with customers across the region—bringing us closer to them, enabling faster lead times, higher-quality service, and a more resilient, de-risked supply chain. Just as importantly, it lets us respond more quickly and co-develop new innovations through tighter R&D partnerships. It’s been a long time coming, and we’re glad to say it’s here.”

The company will establish dedicated facilities to manufacture gelatin and vegetarian (HPMC) hard-shell capsules, designed and operated to meet global standards of quality, safety, and regulatory compliance. The initiative aligns with ACG’s Make it Better commitment and complements its existing U.S. ecosystem, which includes capsules, barrier packaging materials, processing and encapsulation machinery, visual inspection, and traceability solutions supported by nationwide sales and service.

Selwyn Noronha, CEO, ACG Capsules, said, “Atlanta is the right location to execute at scale. Georgia and the City of Atlanta offer a pro-business environment, a strong talent pipeline, world-class connectivity, and reliable infrastructure. Combined with ACG’s recent facility builds in Aurangabad (HPMC), Thailand (gelatin), and expansions in Brazil, Croatia and India, we have the operating discipline to begin production quickly and deliver reliable supply for North American customers.”

ACG has operated in the United States for over 25 years, with its North American headquarters located in Piscataway, New Jersey. The company manufactures liquid fill capsules in Chadds Ford, Pennsylvania, and operates several warehouses across the United States, supported by national sales and service teams.





