Allcargo Group appoints Punit Misra as President – Chairman Office and Chief Business Officer

Allcargo Group, an Indian-born global logistics conglomerate, has appointed Mr Punit Misra as President – Chairman Office and Chief Business Officer. In this role, Misra will work closely with Shashi Kiran Shetty, Founder and Chairman, Allcargo Group, to strengthen institution-building efforts and drive long-term business sustainability for the benefit of all stakeholders. Misra will report to Shetty and will be based in Mumbai.

Misra brings three decades of leadership experience across the media, entertainment, and fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) sectors. Before joining Allcargo Group, he held senior leadership roles at Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited (ZEEL), including CEO of India Broadcast Business, President of Content (Broadcast and Zee5 Digital), and President of International Business. Prior to that, he worked with Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) across leadership positions in brand and category management and served on HUL’s management committee as Executive Director and Vice President – Customer Development for India and South Asia.

Punit Misra, President – Chairman Office and Chief Business Officer, Allcargo Group, said, “I am excited to join Allcargo Group and to work closely with Shetty as well as the leadership team. Being a global logistics leader rooted in India’s growth story, Allcargo Group is redefining the supply chain narrative with innovation, sustainability and impact-driven execution under the able leadership of Shetty. I look forward to leveraging my experience to contribute to the Group’s mission of sustainable growth, operational excellence and value creation. Together, we will build a resilient, future-ready Allcargo that continues to inspire trust and deliver for all stakeholders.”

Commenting on the appointment, Shashi Kiran Shetty, Founder and Chairman, Allcargo Group, said, “We are delighted to welcome Punit to Allcargo Group. His vast experience in driving growth and shaping strategies across renowned conglomerates adds immense foresight and strategic depth to our leadership team. His experience will further elevate governance standards and enhance strategic focus, ensuring business continuity with a long-term outlook. Punit will work closely with me and our leadership team to deepen execution capabilities, unlock new opportunities, and create sustainable value for all stakeholders as we enter the next chapter of growth and institutional excellence.”

At Allcargo Group, Misra will collaborate with the wider leadership team to oversee strategic goals, drive value creation, and provide a broader perspective to business decision-making under the guidance of Shetty.





