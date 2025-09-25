Elevated Lp(a) raises CVD risk: Global experts call for action

Ahead of World Heart Day (29 September), Global Heart Hub and Novartis convened international healthcare experts for the educational media webinar “Introducing the Little (a) with Big Consequences,” to spotlight elevated Lp(a) as a critical, underrecognised inherited condition that independently increases risk of cardiovascular disease such as heart attack or stroke.

In the Asia Pacific and Middle East region, two in three individuals (66%) skip routine heart tests, while nearly half (45%) do not recognize genetics as a risk factor of heart disease, according to the results of a recent survey commissioned by Novartis. Awareness of Lp(a) is even lower, with just 22% of respondents reporting they had heard of a test for the biomarker, while only 7% had taken it.

“Cardiovascular disease remains one of the leading causes of death in India, and awareness of risk factors such as elevated Lp(a) is critical,” said Dr. A. Sreenivas Kumar, Director, Cardiology, Apollo Hospitals, India. “South Asians are particularly vulnerable — in fact, 34% of Indian acute coronary syndrome patients have high Lp(a). 8 When combined with common risk factors such as diabetes, obesity, and hypertension, the likelihood of heart attack or stroke increases dramatically. Lp(a) testing is essential to identify high-risk individuals early and help prevent avoidable cardiac events.”

“Too many people across India are unaware that a simple blood test can reveal their genetic risk from elevated Lp(a),” said Ram Khandelwal, Founder of Heart Health India Foundation. “We need to build widespread awareness and educate communities nationwide, so early testing becomes a natural part of heart health and not just something people consider after a significant cardiac event.”

“Testing for Lp(a) is a vital step in preventing heart attacks and saving lives,” said Amitabh Dube, Country President & Managing Director, Novartis India. “At Novartis, we have been advancing cutting-edge research for over three decades, while also expanding patient access to transformative therapies, so that millions of Indians at risk can take proactive steps to protect their heart health.”

The webinar concluded with a unified call to action to expand Lp(a) testing across the Asia Pacific and Middle East region, embed diagnosis and management of elevated Lp(a) into health systems with supportive policies.