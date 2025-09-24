Seven of ten pharma digital projects fail to deliver despite heavy spending: Vector study 

A new study by Vector Consulting Group revealed that seven out of ten digital projects in India’s pharmaceutical industry fail to deliver results, despite heavy investments in digital tools. It was noted while the push for digitisation is growing—driven by companies chasing efficiency and innovation—adoption and measurable business impact remain weak.

The study, based on a survey of 28 CXOs from pharma firms with revenues above ₹1,000 crore and interviews with 12 senior leaders, highlights a clear mismatch between investment and outcomes. Eighty-nine percent of companies reported that they still rely on spreadsheets for critical operations, despite digital tools being implemented in these areas. Some large firms spend as much as ₹50–₹75 crore annually on IT systems that remain largely underutilised. Nearly three-fourths admitted to scrapping at least one tool or module in the past three years due to poor adoption, redundancy, integration failures, or high cost relative to returns.

Pharmaceutical companies are investing heavily in digital systems, but the core challenges they were meant to address remain unresolved. Stockouts of critical medicines persist at 93 percent of firms, despite the use of inventory dashboards. Forecasting errors continue for 84 percent even with advanced demand planning software. And 76 percent still report delays in batch releases, despite the use of lab management systems.

“These three steps need to be addressed together to close the GAP, and they build on one another,” said Chandrachur Datta, Partner at Vector Consulting Group. “A strong use case or well-defined problem is the necessary starting point. It guides the selection of the right digital project and keeps a dedicated implementation team— with clear ownership and accountability—focused on solving the real issue, not just going live. This focus also ensures that critical aspects such as data quality and user adoption are addressed, making the transformation truly effective.”

The white paper features case studies of failed CRM, lab management, and inventory dashboard rollouts, alongside successful re-implementations where clear problem definitions, dedicated data management, and adoption support transformed digital tools into true enablers, delivering measurable business impact.

“Every pharma company has a digital story, but too many of these stories don’t end well,” added Datta. “Technology itself isn’t the culprit—the real challenge is how companies approach digital transformation. Unless firms close the GAP, even the most advanced tools, including AI, risk becoming just another wave of unfulfilled promises.”