DIA’s first-ever MedTech Conclave 2025 to focus on future of medical technology in India and beyond

DIA (Drug Information Association), a global community of life sciences professionals is all set to host the first-ever DIA MedTech Conclave – 2025 under the theme “MedTech Next: Innovate, Regulate, Elevate on October 10–11, 2025 at Welcomhotel by ITC Hotels, Gurgaon-Delhi Expressway, New Delhi, India.

The two-day conclave aims to bring together regulators, industry leaders, healthcare professionals, start-ups, and academic experts to shape the future of medical technology in India and beyond.

“India’s MedTech sector is at an inflection point, poised to drive innovation not just for the domestic market but for global healthcare,” said Dr. Ashok Swain, General Manager – DIA India. “This conclave offers a platform where regulators, innovators, and practitioners can work together to build pathways that are not only compliant and patient-focused but also globally competitive.”

The Conclave will deliver a focused single-track programme covering medical devices, IVDs, combination products, and SaMD, with discussions spanning regulatory pathways, quality and risk management, AI and digital health standards, clinical evidence strategies, and the growing importance of safety and cybersecurity in connected devices.

The programme will feature US FDA India Office, CDSCO representatives, and global experts sharing regulatory perspectives. Thought leaders will also address critical opportunities for Indian MedTech start-ups to scale internationally under the Medical Device Policy 2023. Interactive sessions, expert panels, and experience centers will provide participants with both strategic and practical insights.

“The DIA MedTech Conclave 2025 is more than a meeting—it’s a movement,” said Dr. Ashish Indani, the Programme Chair and Managing Director of Krishnamugdha Advance ResearchTeck. “This event will empower professionals to not only understand evolving regulations but to innovate responsibly and elevate standards of patient safety.”

By convening regulators, policy-makers, industry veterans, entrepreneurs, and academia, the Conclave aims to strengthen India’s MedTech ecosystem and facilitate its integration into the global healthcare value chain.

“This event exemplifies DIA’s commitment to creating knowledge-sharing platforms that foster collaboration across sectors,” said Marwan Fathallah, President and CEO, DIA Global. Together, we can enable innovations in medical technology that transform patient outcomes worldwide.”

As DIA celebrates 61 years of bringing together leading minds to advance global healthcare, this meeting underscores DIA’s six-decade legacy of collaboration and knowledge exchange.

Registration for the DIA MedTech Conclave – 2025 is open. To register or view the full programme, visit here.