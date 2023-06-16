Special Address: Dr Viranchi Shah, National President, IDMA and Director, Saga Laboratories
Ahmedabad Pharma Summit 2023 | 21st April 2023 | Doubletree By Hilton, Ahmedabad
In this video:
Dr Viranchi Shah, National President, IDMA and Director, Saga Laboratories
Topic:
Indian pharma – Towards value leadership
Key Takeaway:
Innovation and differentiation will be key to progress of India Pharma Inc. All stakeholders should work to optimise India’s natural resources, scientific capabilities to spur growth.