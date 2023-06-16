Express Pharma

Special Address: Dr Viranchi Shah, National President, IDMA and Director, Saga Laboratories

Ahmedabad Pharma Summit 2023 | 21st April 2023 | Doubletree By Hilton, Ahmedabad

By EP News Bureau
Dr Viranchi Shah, National President, IDMA and Director, Saga Laboratories

Indian pharma – Towards value leadership

Innovation and differentiation will be key to progress of India Pharma Inc. All stakeholders should work to optimise India’s natural resources, scientific capabilities to spur growth.

