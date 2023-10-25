Dr Reddy’s launches D2C e-commerce website ‘Celevida Wellness’ for diabetes

Dr Reddy’s Laboratories announced the launch of its first direct-to-consumer (D2C) e-commerce website ‘Celevida Wellness’ for diabetes patients by its wholly-owned subsidiary, Svaas Wellness. A company statement informed, “The website will host the Celevida range of products as well as other third-party brands to offer a product portfolio that takes care of a diabetic patient’s daily nutritional requirement and at the same time fits into the complete occasion framework of the day i.e., breakfast, lunch, dinner, snacks, beverages, meal replacement, etc. Products are on-boarded onto the platform after a stringent product selection process that involves rigorous diligence study of their nutritional composition. The website currently delivers to more than 18,000 pin codes across India.”

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research – India Diabetes (ICMR-INDIAB) national cross sectional study, it is estimated that India has around 101 million people with diabetes and 136 million people with prediabetes. Celevida Wellness will cater to the unmet needs of diabetes patients and help them manage and control the disease with the right nutrition and dietary intake. In due course, Celevida Wellness will also include features such as ‘Digital Diary’ (a content repository through which users can track their condition and nutrition intake) and on-call consultation with nutritionists.