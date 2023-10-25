IIT Mandi, DBT-inStem researchers discover biochemistry behind resilience of dengue mosquito eggs

Researchers from Indian Institute of Technology Mandi, the Institute for Stem Cell Science and Regenerative Medicine in Bengaluru, have discovered the biochemical processes that enable the eggs of the Dengue-causing mosquito to survive harsh conditions and rejuvenate when favourable conditions return.

This research marks a significant stride in our battle against mosquito-borne diseases, offering hope for more effective vector control measures. The details of this research have been published in the journal PLOS Biology. The paper was co-authored by Dr Baskar Bakthavachalu, Assistant Professor, School of Biosciences and Bioengineering, IIT Mandi along with Anjana Prasad, Sreesa Sreedharan, and Dr Sunil Laxman from Institute for Stem Cell Science and Regenerative Medicine (DBT-inStem).

Mosquitoes, viral vectors for various diseases, deposit their eggs in water, where they hatch. The eggs of Dengue and Zika-carrying Aedes mosquitoes can endure extended periods without water, akin to plant seeds patiently waiting for germination in the absence of mo