Dr Reddy’s Laboratories among top 15 biotech and pharma employers in Science Magazine Survey

Dr Reddy’s Laboratories has been recognised among the top employers in the global biotech and pharma sectors, according to the 2024 Top Biotech and Pharma Employers Survey by Science magazine. This marks the third consecutive year that Dr Reddy’s has secured a place in the survey’s top rankings.

Dr Reddy’s first entered the list in 2022, ranked 18th. In 2023, it moved up to 16th, and this year it reached 15th place, scoring high on factors such as ‘Employee Respect,’ ‘Employee Loyalty,’ and ‘Social Responsibility.’ Science, a U.S.-based peer-reviewed journal of the American Association for the Advancement of Science (AAAS), has conducted this Top Employers Survey annually since 2002, evaluating the leading organisations in the biotech, pharma, and biopharma fields.

The 2024 survey polled employees in biotechnology, biopharmaceutical, pharmaceutical, and related industries, identifying the top 20 employers and the qualities that make them attractive workplaces. Respondents of the web-based survey rated companies on 24 characteristics, including respect for employees, innovative leadership, and social responsibility. Approximately 6,400 completed responses from Science readers and other survey invitees formed the basis of this year’s findings.

Commenting on the recognition, G V Prasad, Co-Chairman and Managing Director of Dr Reddy’s, said, “We stand for developing affordable and innovative pharmaceuticals by investing in cutting-edge science and technology, developing great scientists and creating an environment that nurtures innovation in all aspects of product development. Our colleagues have the freedom to pursue multiple career tracks within the organisation and we expose them to the best ideas and knowledge in whatever field they choose to work in. Our culture and identity have revolved around being bold, entrepreneurial, responsible, humble, empathetic. Our purpose of ‘Good Health Can’t Wait’ is a movement and call to action for all of us, and good health encompasses patients, people and planet. The opportunity is available to each colleague to do their life’s work at our company and make the world a better place. Our people are our pride, and nothing gives us more joy than to see our people realise their full potential in the company.”

In a related development, a report by the Foundation for Advancing Science and Technology (FAST India), in partnership with IIFL Securities, recently placed Dr Reddy’s at the top of Indian pharma companies in both R&D intensity and the proportion of PhD employees, underscoring the company’s strong focus on research and development within the industry.