Top 20 employers in global biotech and pharma sectors revealed

The 2024 Top Biotech and Pharma Employers Survey conducted by Science magazine has revealed the top 20 employers in the global biotech and pharmaceutical sectors. The survey gathered insights from employees working in biotechnology, biopharmaceutical, pharmaceutical, and related industries, highlighting the companies that stand out as preferred workplaces.

The survey polled approximately 6,400 respondents, including readers of Science and other invited participants. Employees rated companies based on 24 characteristics, which included respect for employees, innovative leadership, and social responsibility. These factors contributed to identifying the most attractive employers in the sector.

The top 20 employers according to the 2024 survey are as follows:

Insmed Regeneron Ineyte Vertex Pharmaceuticals Syngenta Group Spark Therapeutics Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Roche (excluding Genentech) Biocon Limited Genentech Abbott Moderna Novo Nordisk GSK Dr Reddy’s Laboratories Limited Eli Lilly & Company Merck KGaA Boehringer Ingelheim Merck & Co. AbbVie

The results of this survey provide a valuable benchmark for companies seeking to improve their workplace environment and attract top talent in the competitive biotech and pharmaceutical sectors.