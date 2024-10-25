Express Pharma

Top 20 employers in global biotech and pharma sectors revealed

2024 top biotech and pharma employers survey by Science magazine identifies leading companies in the industry

By EP News Bureau
The 2024 Top Biotech and Pharma Employers Survey conducted by Science magazine has revealed the top 20 employers in the global biotech and pharmaceutical sectors. The survey gathered insights from employees working in biotechnology, biopharmaceutical, pharmaceutical, and related industries, highlighting the companies that stand out as preferred workplaces.

The survey polled approximately 6,400 respondents, including readers of Science and other invited participants. Employees rated companies based on 24 characteristics, which included respect for employees, innovative leadership, and social responsibility. These factors contributed to identifying the most attractive employers in the sector.

The top 20 employers according to the 2024 survey are as follows:

  1. Insmed
  2. Regeneron
  3. Ineyte
  4. Vertex Pharmaceuticals
  5. Syngenta Group
  6. Spark Therapeutics
  7. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals
  8. Roche (excluding Genentech)
  9. Biocon Limited
  10. Genentech
  11. Abbott
  12. Moderna
  13. Novo Nordisk
  14. GSK
  15. Dr Reddy’s Laboratories Limited
  16. Eli Lilly & Company
  17. Merck KGaA
  18. Boehringer Ingelheim
  19. Merck & Co.
  20. AbbVie

The results of this survey provide a valuable benchmark for companies seeking to improve their workplace environment and attract top talent in the competitive biotech and pharmaceutical sectors.

 

