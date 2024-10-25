Top 20 employers in global biotech and pharma sectors revealed
2024 top biotech and pharma employers survey by Science magazine identifies leading companies in the industry
The 2024 Top Biotech and Pharma Employers Survey conducted by Science magazine has revealed the top 20 employers in the global biotech and pharmaceutical sectors. The survey gathered insights from employees working in biotechnology, biopharmaceutical, pharmaceutical, and related industries, highlighting the companies that stand out as preferred workplaces.
The survey polled approximately 6,400 respondents, including readers of Science and other invited participants. Employees rated companies based on 24 characteristics, which included respect for employees, innovative leadership, and social responsibility. These factors contributed to identifying the most attractive employers in the sector.
The top 20 employers according to the 2024 survey are as follows:
- Insmed
- Regeneron
- Ineyte
- Vertex Pharmaceuticals
- Syngenta Group
- Spark Therapeutics
- Alnylam Pharmaceuticals
- Roche (excluding Genentech)
- Biocon Limited
- Genentech
- Abbott
- Moderna
- Novo Nordisk
- GSK
- Dr Reddy’s Laboratories Limited
- Eli Lilly & Company
- Merck KGaA
- Boehringer Ingelheim
- Merck & Co.
- AbbVie
The results of this survey provide a valuable benchmark for companies seeking to improve their workplace environment and attract top talent in the competitive biotech and pharmaceutical sectors.