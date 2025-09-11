Dr. Reddy’s acquires STUGERON to strengthen its CNS portfolio

Dr. Reddy’s, a global pharmaceutical company has announced the completion of a definitive transaction with Johnson & Johnson, to acquire STUGERON and its locally recognised brands, STUGERON FORTE and STUGERON PLUS, across 18 markets in the APAC and EMEA regions, with India and Vietnam as key markets.

STUGERON contains Cinnarizine, an antihistamine indicated for the treatment of vestibular disturbances and vertigo. With STUGERON already holding first position in the Cinnarizine represented pharmaceutical market (RPM) and ranked second in the anti-vertigo extended represented pharmaceutical market (eRPM) in India 1 , this acquisition presents a strategic opportunity for Dr. Reddy’s to expand its footprint in the anti-vertigo space as well as strengthen its Central Nervous System (CNS) portfolio.

With this acquisition, Dr. Reddy’s gets access to STUGERON brand and its related portfolio in the mentioned markets and the operations will be gradually transitioned to ensure smooth integration of the business.

M.V. Ramana, Chief Executive Officer, Branded Markets (India and Emerging Markets), Dr. Reddy’s said,“Dr. Reddy’s acquisition of the STUGERON brand reflects a steady advancement in our efforts to expand into the anti-vertigo therapeutic segment, contributing to the continued development of our CNS portfolio. Backed by our strong market access, we intend to extend the reach of STUGERON and its associated products across 18 key markets in the APAC and EMEA regions including India and Vietnam. This strategic step is in line with our broader commitment to improving patient access and advancing toward our goal of reaching over 1.5 billion patients by 2030.”