Driving innovation in India’s pharma R&D through cell and gene therapy

Cell and gene therapy (CGT) is redefining the landscape of modern medicine, offering the potential to treat or even cure diseases by addressing their underlying causes at the cellular and genetic level. It has already expanded treatment horizons for conditions once considered untreatable, such as Sickle Cell Disease.

With numerous US FDA-approved therapies and over 4,000 gene, cell, and RNA-based treatments currently in development, according to the American Society of Gene & Cell Therapy (ASGCT), the field is advancing at an unprecedented pace. Yet this rapid innovation carries a responsibility. As technologies like genome editing and CRISPR continue to evolve, progress must be guided not only by scientific achievement but also by principles of equity, ethical governance, and human dignity.

India, too, is making remarkable strides in this arena, driven by homegrown, cost-conscious innovations. NexCAR19, developed by ImmunoACT (an IIT Bombay spin-off) in collaboration with Tata Memorial Hospital, became the first indigenously developed CAR-T therapy to receive DCGI approval, demonstrating the country’s capacity to translate cutting-edge research into accessible therapies. Meanwhile, Immuneel Therapeutics is advancing personalized CAR-T therapies for difficult-to-treat cancers, reflecting a broader commitment to frameworks that ensure life-saving treatments reach patients affordably and responsibly.

Beyond their application in cancer and inherited disorders, cell and gene therapies (CGT) offer significant promise in tackling Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR), one of the most urgent global public health challenges.

Harnessing CGT to combat antimicrobial resistance

Emerging research indicates that gene-editing tools, particularly CRISPR–Cas systems, can target and neutralise resistance genes within pathogenic bacteria, effectively restoring antibiotic susceptibility. A review of 48 studies published in BMC demonstrates the potential of CRISPR–Cas variants, including Cas9, Cas12a, and Cas3, to disrupt critical resistance genes such as blaOXA-232, blaNDM, mecA, and mcr-1, opening new avenues to combat resistant infections.

At Venus Medicine Research Centre (VMRC), we have been exploring this frontier for several years while advancing the potential of CRISPR-based approaches against antimicrobial resistance. Our internal studies have demonstrated significant success in targeting and disabling some of the most formidable resistance genes, including those responsible for metallo-beta-lactamases (MBLs), efflux pumps, and outer membrane porins. By focusing on conserved regions within these genes, our strategy shows promise in preventing bacteria from re-acquiring resistance, potentially offering a lasting defense. This approach represents a transformative step forward in the fight against AMR.

Despite these breakthroughs, technical and translational challenges remain, including effective in vivo delivery, controlling resistance evolution, scalability, and cost-effectiveness. However, India’s proactive approach, supported by robust policy, clear regulatory frameworks, and public–private collaboration, provides a strong foundation to tackle these hurdles and advance the field.

India’s strategic push for innovation in cell and gene therapy

The Indian government’s commitment to fostering innovation through cell and gene serves as a cornerstone for the country’s biopharmaceutical advancement. Initiatives such as the Prime Minister’s Science, Technology & Innovation Advisory Council (PM-STIAC) underscore the strategic importance of CGT in driving research, development, and clinical applications. This effort is further reinforced by institutions like the Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council (BIRAC) and the Department of Biotechnology (DBT), which provide critical funding, infrastructure, and policy support. Together, these measures are positioning India as a key player in the global CGT landscape, with emphasis on developing innovative solutions to pressing health challenges, particularly antimicrobial resistance. By combining policy vision, scientific expertise, and public–private collaboration, India is creating an ecosystem that can translate cutting-edge research into accessible, life-saving therapies.

Way forward

Looking ahead, the successful deployment of CGT against AMR will rely on close collaborations across synthetic biology, microbiology, and public health. Given the interdisciplinary demands of CGT, which include expertise in genetic engineering, bioinformatics, molecular biology, and regulatory affairs, developing specialized training programs will be essential. Clear intellectual property frameworks and streamlined clinical trial approvals will further support ambitions in this field.

With strong capabilities in affordable manufacturing, proven innovations such as NexCAR19, and pioneering research from institutions like VMRC, the potential of CGT to combat AMR is significant. Continued government and policy support will be critical to translating these breakthroughs from the laboratory to the patient bedside, ultimately reshaping public health outcomes.