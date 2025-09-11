Biocon unveils first US manufacturing facility in Cranbury, New Jersey

Biocon, an innovation-led global biopharmaceutical company has announced the inauguration of its first US manufacturing facility in Cranbury, New Jersey, by its wholly owned subsidiary, Biocon Generics Inc (BGI).

The Governor of New Jersey, Phil Murphy, was the guest of honour at the inauguration. Biocon’s Chairperson, Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, and a distinguished gathering of dignitaries, customers, partners, and industry leaders were in attendance.

Biocon acquired the Oral Solid Dosage (OSD) facility from Eywa Pharma in 2023 and has since invested over USD 30 million to establish a state-of-the-art plant with an annual production capacity of 2 billion tablets.

A few products have already been commercialised from the site, with several more in the pipeline. This investment helps Biocon diversify its manufacturing base, strengthen it supply chain and accelerate the expansion of its global footprint.

The Cranbury facility represents a strategic advancement for the Company’s US Operations, enabling faster access to essential therapies, enhanced supply reliability and a stronger connection with partners and healthcare providers, ultimately benefitting patients across the United States.

Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, Chairperson, Biocon Group said, “Biocon’s first US FDA approved formulations facility in New Jersey marks a new chapter in our journey of global expansion. More than a milestone, it is a reaffirmation of our purpose to serve patients wherever they are. Governor Phil Murphy’s presence at the inauguration highlights the importance of Biocon’s role in fostering innovation, creating job opportunities, and strengthening the US healthcare ecosystem. This facility reflects our long-term commitment to deeper engagement with healthcare providers, innovators, and communities to build a healthier and equitable future.”

Siddharth Mittal, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Biocon commented, “We were deeply honoured to have Governor Phil Murphy and our Chairperson, Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, join us in marking this milestone of the Biocon Group’s first manufacturing facility in the US. This strategic investment brings us closer to patients, healthcare providers, and partners in this important market. The proximity allows us to deliver our vertically integrated, high-quality medicines more efficiently to patients across the United States and other markets, ensuring supply chain resilience and enabling us to advance our mission of expanding access to affordable therapies worldwide.”

“We are incredibly grateful that Biocon has decided to open its first US manufacturing facility in the Garden State,”said Governor Murphy. “For years, Biocon has provided high-quality medicines and treatments to millions of patients across the globe. This state-of-the-art facility marks a significant moment in Biocon’s global expansion and reinforces New Jersey’s reputation as the medicine chest to the world.”