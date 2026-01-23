Agilent – Trusted GC Workflows for Glycol Testing
Implement Easy, GC-Based EG/DEG Workflows Aligned to Evolving Regulatory Requirements
Recent contamination incidents involving pharmaceutical products have led global regulatory agencies to strengthen guidance and mandate routine testing for ethylene glycol (EG) and diethylene glycol (DEG). With Agilent’s leadership in Gas Chromatography solutions and gold-standard pharma GC analyzers, our experts have published a validated GC workflow that your team can easily implement for systematic screening of excipients and finished products with accuracy, confidence, and regulatory alignment.
Meet FDA, WHO, and pharmacopeial expectations with tested, trace-level EG/DEG detection workflows designed for pharmaceutical QC environments. Agilent’s integrated portfolio brings together instruments, supplies, methods, and expert support to help your lab establish reliable, trace-level glycol testing.
Key Capabilities:
- Quantitative accuracy aligned with global guidelines
- Validated GC-FID method for glycerin, propylene glycol, sorbitol & syrups
- Accurate quantification at or below regulatory thresholds
- Configurable for high-throughput analysis and low detection limits
- Streamlined setup using recommended instrument conditions
- Compliance-ready documentation and access to Agilent specialists
Download now :