Express Pharma

Agilent – Trusted GC Workflows for Glycol Testing

Implement Easy, GC-Based EG/DEG Workflows Aligned to Evolving Regulatory Requirements

Downloads
By Agilent
0 15

Recent contamination incidents involving pharmaceutical products have led global regulatory agencies to strengthen guidance and mandate routine testing for ethylene glycol (EG) and diethylene glycol (DEG). With Agilent’s leadership in Gas Chromatography solutions and gold-standard pharma GC analyzers, our experts have published a validated GC workflow that your team can easily implement for systematic screening of excipients and finished products with accuracy, confidence, and regulatory alignment.

Meet FDA, WHO, and pharmacopeial expectations with tested, trace-level EG/DEG detection workflows designed for pharmaceutical QC environments. Agilent’s integrated portfolio brings together instruments, supplies, methods, and expert support to help your lab establish reliable, trace-level glycol testing.

Key Capabilities:

  • Quantitative accuracy aligned with global guidelines
  • Validated GC-FID method for glycerin, propylene glycol, sorbitol & syrups
  • Accurate quantification at or below regulatory thresholds
  • Configurable for high-throughput analysis and low detection limits
  • Streamlined setup using recommended instrument conditions
  • Compliance-ready documentation and access to Agilent specialists

Download now :

    This is co-hosted by Express Pharma and Agilent

    By submitting this form, you are confirming you are an adult 18 years or older and agree to Express Pharma contacting you with marketing-related emails or by telephone. You may unsubscribe from receiving such communications from Express Pharma at any time. Express Pharma web sites and communications are subject to our Privacy Notice and Terms of Use.

    Yes, I would like to receive email updates about Agilent products, services and events.
    For full details of how we will treat your information please view our privacy policy: www.agilent.com/home/privacy-policy


    Agilent
    You might also like More from author
    Leave A Reply

    Your email address will not be published.