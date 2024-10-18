Shaheen Majeed elected as Vice Chairman of CII-IP

Shaheen Majeed, Global CEO and Managing Director of Sami-Sabinsa Group, has been elected as Vice Chairman of the Confederation of Indian Industry National Committee on Intellectual Property Rights (2024-25).

As Vice Chairman of CII-IP, Majeed will leverage his expertise to lead initiatives that will help businesses drive innovations in various sectors. Majeed was recruited for this committee to tap into his knowledge in the nutraceuticals sector. His global experience has given him an understanding of the global regulatory landscape while spearheading the company’s competitive edge in the global market through innovations backed with IP. He holds 62 US and international patents and has authored 31 peer-reviewed publications.

“India is progressing in the Global Innovation Index (GII) and is globally viewed as one of the fastest-growing economies in terms of innovation, a testament to cutting-edge technologies and scientific advancements,” said Majeed. “CII has consistently supported industries and startups in fostering innovation ecosystem through a strong intellectual property framework. I look forward to collaborating with other committee members and industry peers to devise and drive strategic initiatives that will further the industry’s innovation potential.”

The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) works to create and sustain an environment conducive to the development of India, partnering with Industry, Government and civil society through advisory and consultative processes. CII is a non-government, not-for-profit, industry-led and industry-managed organisation, with around 9,000 members from the private and public sectors, and an indirect membership of over 365,000 enterprises from 294 national and regional sectoral industry bodies. The CII National Committee on Intellectual Property Rights (CII-IP), made up of leaders from various sectors of Indian Industry, recommends policy, educates stakeholders, furthers best practices, and organises IP issues discussion platforms.