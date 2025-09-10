11th Annual Pharma Legal & Compliance Summit 2025 to decode future of pharma, healthcare & MedTech compliance

The 11th Annual Pharma Legal & Compliance Summit (PLCS) 2025, India’s leading platform for legal, regulatory, and compliance professionals in the life sciences sector, will take place on September 26, 2025, at Taj Santacruz, Mumbai.

Hosted by Lex Witness, the summit brings together the sharpest minds from pharmaceuticals, healthcare, medical devices, and medtech for a day of knowledge exchange, strategy, and networking.

The 11th Annual PLCS 2025 is powered by a strong ecosystem of partners who share a common vision of advancing legal and compliance excellence in the life sciences sector.

The Organisation of Pharmaceutical Producers of India (OPPI) once again comes on board as the industry partner, reflecting the critical role of industry associations in shaping policy and regulatory frameworks.

Adding further depth to the collaboration are silver partners, ADP Law Offices and THS – The Law Firm, alongside Express Pharma and Express Healthcare as our industry media partners, ensuring wide-reaching visibility and thought leadership.

Saikrishna & Associates as the Platinum Partner, with Dhir & Dhir Associates as the Gold Partner, reinforce their commitment to fostering dialogue and innovation. Specialised partnerships such as Law Senate as Arbitration Partner, IWIRC India as restructuring partner, and exhibitors Mahindra University and Legistify bring diverse expertise to the table.

Supporting this collective effort are Society of Indian Law Firms (SILF), Chartered Institute of Arbitrators (CIArb), and Sadgamaya, reinforcing PLCS 2025 as the go-to platform for holistic, cross-disciplinary engagement in pharma legal and compliance domains.

“As the regulatory landscape for pharma, healthcare, and medical devices undergoes rapid transformation, staying ahead of compliance challenges is critical. PLCS 2025 aims to equip industry leaders and legal experts with practical insights into navigating complex laws, global trade dynamics, and disruptive technologies. This forum will foster meaningful conversations to drive sustainable growth while upholding ethical practices across sectors,” said Akshay Alagh, Group Business Head, Lex Witness.

With 30+ expert speakers and 100+ senior delegates, PLCS 2025 will explore how legal frameworks, innovation, and compliance intersect in today’s high-stakes environment.

Key Sessions to Watch:

Compliance Rx: Sustainable Growth in a Regulated Era

Delving into competition law, anti-bribery frameworks, ESG mandates, and India’s “Make in India” initiatives while addressing global FTAs, tariff realignments, UCPMP/UCMPMD codes, advertising oversight, and cross-border M&A compliance.

From Lab to Law: Navigating India’s New Regulatory Frontiers

Exploring revised GMP standards, pharmacovigilance rules, fixed-dose combination bans, DPDPA compliance, NPPA reforms, NMC engagement, and supply chain due diligence for a future-ready regulatory ecosystem.

Innovation Equation: Patents, Patients & Pharma Priorities

Balancing innovation and accessibility with insights on TRIPS, compulsory licensing, AI-driven drug patents, global exclusivity changes, and the “Delusion of IPR” amid evolving intellectual property challenges.

Man, Machine& Compliance: Future-Proofing Pharma Law

Analyzing how AI, robotics, IoT, and GenAI are transforming the pharma landscape, while addressing cyber risks, telehealth fraud, labour codes, POSH enforcement, and CXO liability for compliance lapses.

PLCS 2025 is a must-attend for General Counsel, Chief Compliance Officers, Regulatory Leaders, and MedTech innovators. Attendees will gain actionable insights into the latest policy shifts, learn best practices from industry experts, and build valuable networks to navigate global compliance challenges.