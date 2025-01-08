Heart failure market to grow at 9.6 per cent CAGR in 7MM during 2022-32

With pipeline approvals of varying mechanisms of action and an influx of newly diagnosed patients, the heart failure (HF) market is expected to grow at a 9.6 per cent compound annual growth rate (CAGR) from $13.5 billion in 2022 to $33.7 billion in 2032 across the seven major markets (7MM*), forecasts GlobalData.

GlobalData’s report, “Heart Failure: Seven-Market Drug Forecast and Market Analysis – Update,” reveals that the US will contribute the most to the growth of the HF market due to the higher prevalence of HF, as well as the substantially higher cost of prescription medications compared with Europe and Japan.

Kajal Jaddoo, Senior Pharma Analyst at GlobalData, comments, “The pressure for pharmaceutical companies to be more innovative with their therapies and tackle unmet needs is increasing. Companies are approaching the HF market with the strategies of optimising treatment safety and compliance, as well as developing novel drug classes. The use of renin-angiotensin-aldosterone system (RAAS) blockers and sodium-glucose 2 (SGLT2) inhibitors has become well established for HF.”

Over the forecast period, GlobalData expects the launch of promising pipeline drugs Zepbound (tirzepatide), Wegovy (semaglutide), Revascor (rexlemestrocel-L), and Kerendia (finerenone) to increase market size and further promote growth.

Jaddoo concludes, “It will be easier for new drug entrants to capture HF market share if they offer a novel mechanism of action, enhanced clinical profiles, or help to improve compliance.”

*7MM – The US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, the UK, and Japan.

Edits made by EP News Beureau