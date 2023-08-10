How has the role of decentralised clinical trials (DCTs) evolved in the clinical research industry?

The role of Decentralised Clinical Trials (DCTs) is rapidly evolving within the clinical research industry. While it initially focused on improving patient access to trials, they are now recognised for their immense potential to enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of the entire clinical trial process. This recognition has led to increased adoption and expanded utilisation of DCTs across a wide range of diseases and conditions. The transformation of DCTs within the clinical research industry can be observed through the following developments:

Enhanced trial data quality: DCTs offer opportunities to collect more accurate and comprehensive data due to real-time, remote patient monitoring and electronic data capture. This improves the overall quality and reliability of the trial data

Greater focus on patient engagement: DCTs enable greater patient engagement through remote visits, eConsent, and patient-centric technologies. This approach enhances patient participation and retention throughout the trial, leading to more representative and meaningful outcomes

Broader application: DCTs are now being applied to a wider range of clinical trials, including studies involving rare diseases, complex conditions, and specialised populations. This expansion allows for more inclusive and diverse trial populations

What are the primary reasons behind the increasing traction of DCTs in recent years?

The field of clinical research is currently undergoing a profound transformation fueled by technological advancements, evolving patient expectations, regulatory changes, and lessons learned from the COVID-19 pandemic. These factors are driving key trends and shaping the industry in significant ways. From the integration of digital health technologies to the rise of decentralised trials, these developments are redefining the future of clinical research.

Advancements in digital technologies: Rapid advancements in digital technologies, such as mobile devices, wearable sensors, electronic health records (EHRs), and telemedicine platforms, have made remote data collection and patient monitoring more feasible

Patient-centric approach: DCTs prioritise the convenience and comfort of participants. By allowing them to participate in trials from their homes or local communities, DCTs remove geographical barriers and reduce the burden of travel and site visits

Broader recruitment potential: Traditional clinical trials often face challenges in patient recruitment, leading to delays and increased costs. DCTs have the potential to overcome these challenges by expanding the recruitment pool beyond the limited geographic area close to trial sites. By including participants from remote areas, DCTs enhance diversity in study populations and improve the generalisability of results

Traditional clinical trials often face challenges in patient recruitment, leading to delays and increased costs. DCTs have the potential to overcome these challenges by expanding the recruitment pool beyond the limited geographic area close to trial sites. By including participants from remote areas, DCTs enhance diversity in study populations and improve the generalisability of results Regulatory acceptance and guidelines: Regulatory agencies, recognising the benefits of DCTs, have issued guidelines to support their implementation. For example, the FDA and the EMA have released instructions on decentralised trials, providing recommendations on data integrity, patient privacy, remote consent, and other considerations. These guidelines have fostered confidence among sponsors and investigators, facilitating the wider adoption of DCTs

Learnings from the COVID-19 pandemic: The COVID-19 pandemic accelerated the adoption of remote approaches in clinical trials. With travel restrictions and safety concerns, traditional trial operations faced significant disruptions. DCTs emerged as a viable alternative, enabling researchers to continue studies remotely. The successful implementation of DCTs during the pandemic has highlighted their potential and paved the way for their continued use even beyond the pandemic

What are the key benefits and advantages of conducting decentralised clinical trials compared to traditional site-based trials?

Revolutionising clinical research, DCTs have surfaced and presented unparalleled benefits that disrupt traditional approaches. It has demonstrated numerous advantages such as:

Improved patient access and convenience: DCTs offer heightened accessibility and convenience by cutting down on the frequency of travel to clinical trial sites

Enhanced patient retention: Maintaining patient retention in clinical trials is a frequent obstacle, often arising from demanding visit schedules, travel obligations, and logistical complexities. DCTs address these challenges by offering a patient-centric experience that alleviates these burdens

Cost and time efficiency: DCTs achieve cost-minimisation in operations by doing away with the requirement for physical trial sites and decreasing on-site monitoring

Real-time data collection and analysis: By enabling real-time data collection and prompt analysis, researchers are equipped to make informed decisions during the trial, leading to the development of more efficient and adaptive protocols

Refined data quality and analysis: Enhanced data accuracy allows researchers to conclude the study findings with confidence, leading to the establishment of trust and credibility within the research community

Driving flexibility and adaptability: Thanks to the remote nature of these trials, adjustments can be seamlessly implemented, encompassing the enlargement of the participant pool, modifications to study parameters, and timely responses to external factors like pandemics or natural disasters

How does the use of technology enable remote patient monitoring and data collection in DCTs?

The use of technology plays a critical role in enabling remote patient monitoring and data collection in DCTs. Through digital health tools such as mobile applications, wearable devices, and connected sensors, participants can track and transmit real-time health data from their homes. EHRs facilitate securing the sharing of patient information between healthcare providers and trial sponsors.

Additionally, telemedicine platforms make it easier for people to have virtual consultations instead of in-person appointments. With remote data capture tools like electronic case report forms (eCRFs) and electronic patient-reported outcome (ePRO) systems, participants can directly enter their data and responses into digital forms. By integrating data from various sources like wearable devices and EHRs, valuable insights can be derived through real-time analysis. Measures are