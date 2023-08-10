Dr Reddy’s Laboratories launch Saxagliptin and Metformin Hydrochloride ER tablets in US

Dr Reddy’s Laboratories announced its launch of Saxagliptin and Metformin Hydrochloride Extended-Release Tablets in the US market, a therapeutic equivalent generic version of KOMBIGLYZE XR (saxagliptin and metformin hydrochloride extended release) tablets, approved by US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA).

Saxagliptin and metformin hydrochloride extended-release tablets are a combination of saxagliptin, a dipeptidyl peptidase-4 (DPP4) inhibitor, and metformin, a biguanide, indicated as an adjunct to diet and exercise to improve glycemic control in adults with type 2 diabetes mellitus when treatment with both saxagliptin and metformin is appropriate.

Dr. Reddy’s Saxagliptin and Metformin Hydrochloride Extended-Release Tablets are supplied in a strength of 2.5 mg/1000 mg in bottle count of 60 and strengths of 5 mg/500 mg and 5 mg/1000 mg each in bottle counts of 30.