Dr Reddy’s Laboratories launch Saxagliptin and Metformin Hydrochloride ER tablets in US
Saxagliptin and metformin hydrochloride ER tablets are indicated as an adjunct to diet and exercise to improve glycemic control in adults with type 2 diabetes mellitus when treatment with both saxagliptin and metformin is appropriate
Dr Reddy’s Laboratories announced its launch of Saxagliptin and Metformin Hydrochloride Extended-Release Tablets in the US market, a therapeutic equivalent generic version of KOMBIGLYZE XR (saxagliptin and metformin hydrochloride extended release) tablets, approved by US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA).
Saxagliptin and metformin hydrochloride extended-release tablets are a combination of saxagliptin, a dipeptidyl peptidase-4 (DPP4) inhibitor, and metformin, a biguanide, indicated as an adjunct to diet and exercise to improve glycemic control in adults with type 2 diabetes mellitus when treatment with both saxagliptin and metformin is appropriate.
Dr. Reddy’s Saxagliptin and Metformin Hydrochloride Extended-Release Tablets are supplied in a strength of 2.5 mg/1000 mg in bottle count of 60 and strengths of 5 mg/500 mg and 5 mg/1000 mg each in bottle counts of 30.