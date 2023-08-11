Sigachi Industries forays into API business, acquires majority stake in Trimax Bio Sciences

Sigachi Industries has forayed into the active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) business by acquiring a majority stake (80 per cent) in an API manufacturing company, Trimax Bio Sciences, located in Raichur, Karnataka.

A company statement informed that the API unit, located in Raichur, Karnataka, 180 km from Hyderabad, is equipped with cutting-edge technology and is in compliance with the stringent international quality standards of USFDA, EMEA and WHO. Additionally, the API unit is approved by USFDA for advanced and critical intermediates. It added that the acquired API unit will synergise seamlessly with Sigachi’s existing portfolio of excipients and will provide one stop solution for customers’ API and non-API needs.

Commenting on this strategic development, Amit Raj Sinha the MD & CEO of Sigachi Industries, stated, “We are thrilled to venture into the API business, which presents vast opportunities to further strengthen our presence in the pharmaceutical industry. The acquisition of this well-equipped API unit aligns perfectly with our mission to deliver superior healthcare solutions globally. This expansion is a testament to our commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction.”

With this acquisition, Sigachi is set to enhance its capabilities in developing and supplying a diverse range of APIs, catering to a wide spectrum of therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular, anti-diabetic, anti-infective, anti-viral, and central nervous system medications, among others with molecules like Pregabalin, Ritonavir, Metformin Hcl, Propafenone Hcl, Atorvastatin Ca Trihydrate, Nimorazole, Naftopidil, Meclizine Hcl and their intermediates.

Sigachi’s foray into API business opens up new doors for further collaboration with its customers operating in over 60 countries.