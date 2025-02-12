DCGI launches Professional Development Programme in digital health for pharmacists

The Academy of Digital Health Sciences, in collaboration with Bombay College of Pharmacy and the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Raipur, has launched the Professional Development Programme in Digital Health for Pharmacists. The initiative aims to equip pharmacists with essential digital health skills to enhance pharmaceutical care, streamline workflows, and improve patient outcomes.

The programme offers a triple certification jointly accredited by Bombay College of Pharmacy, IIM Raipur, and the Academy of Digital Health Sciences. The curriculum covers key aspects of digital health, emerging pharmaceutical technologies, digital therapeutics, and management concepts, delivered by global healthcare and pharmacy leaders. The six-month course follows a self-paced online format, allowing pharmacists to balance professional commitments. The programme fee is ₹3,000, inclusive of taxes, with EMI options available for up to 24 months.

Dr Rajendra Pratap Gupta, chairman of the Academy of Digital Health Sciences and former advisor to the Union Health Minister, said, “Pharmacists are the gatekeepers of the healthcare system, and now, the entire pharmaceutical domain is adopting digital tools. It is high time the pharmacists understood what all is happening with regards to technology and prepare for the digital revolution. This course will help the pharmacists immensely, whether they are in the corporate or clinical or community practice.” He added that this is the first such course globally for pharmacists and has been accredited for 60 hours and four academic credits by the Bombay College of Pharmacy.

Dr Rajeev Raghuvanshi, Drugs Controller General of India, said, “I can say, digital health is one area which is going to help solve the healthcare issues in this country and deliver the healthcare to the last mile, but this also has a big gap, because digital health is an area where a lot of people don’t know even. We do not have professionals, we do not have people who understand digital health, because it is at the interface of clinical and technology. But today, if I see this whole area being developed and efforts of people like Dr Rajendra Pratap Gupta, I think it’s a big contribution to this whole healthcare value chain. So, thank you, Dr Rajendra Gupta, again, and I’m sure this course at Bombay College of Pharmacy in partnership with the Academy of Digital Health Sciences and IIM Raipur is going to help all of us in future from a professional point of view and from the country point of view, to tackle the healthcare.”

The Academy of Digital Health Sciences, founded in 2018, provides digital health courses for doctors, nurses, pharmacists, and healthcare professionals.