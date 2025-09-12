DCGI allows stickering of revised MRP on medical devices post GST reform

The drug regulator has permitted the temporary affixing of stickers to reflect revised Maximum Retail Prices (MRPs) on certain medical devices to implement the revised GST rate.

As per the government’s decision, the GST rates on drugs and formulations have been reduced, with the new rates scheduled to take effect from September 22, 2025. In response to this revision, the Central Licensing Authority (CLA)—exercising powers under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940 and applicable rules—has issued a notification allowing both importers and domestic manufacturers to affix stickers with updated MRPs on Class C and Class D medical devices.

The CLA has clarified that this permission is granted solely to facilitate the implementation of the revised GST rates and will be valid for a period of three months from the date of the order.

During this period, manufacturers and importers may use stickers to display the corrected MRP on product packaging without requiring reprinting of the original packaging materials.