CPHI Frankfurt 2025 to attract 60,000+ pharma professionals; unveils new feature zones

CPHI Frankfurt 2025 is all set to take the stage from October 28 to 30 at Messe Frankfurt. The three-day event is expected to draw more than 63,000 attendees, with six content theatres, more than 2,000 exhibitors, and a packed programme dedicated to networking and innovation.

Celebrating its 36th year, CPHI Frankfurt remains the largest and most influential pharmaceutical event globally, bringing together professionals from across the drug development and manufacturing ecosystem.

“CPHI is more than an event, it’s a global experience,” said Tara Dougal, event director, CPHI Frankfurt. “It’s the one place each year where the full pharmaceutical supply chain comes together to collaborate, build relationships, and get business done.”

In recent years, CPHI has expanded its content and exhibitor zones to reflect industry diversification, adding bioproduction, finished dosage formulation, drug delivery, and packaging alongside its traditional strength in APIs.

In response to continued market growth and emerging industry trends, CPHI Frankfurt 2025 will introduce several new feature zones aimed at supporting innovation, diversification, and deeper sector engagement. These zones will spotlight areas such as digital health technologies, AI-powered drug development, and sustainable pharma manufacturing, reflecting the industry’s evolving priorities and creating new opportunities for exhibitors and attendees alike.

“The new zones are designed to keep pace with where the market is going,” said Dougal. “They’re a direct response to rising demand from both attendees and exhibitors for more focused, future-looking areas within the show.”

Attendees can also access a robust line-up of features that enhance both business outcomes and professional development:

● Six content theatres, running across all three days, offering insight into market trends, R&D, manufacturing, and regulation.

● The CPHI Awards and Celebration, recognising innovation and leadership across 14 categories, including Women in Pharma and Future Leader of the Year.

● Happy hour networking events on days one and two, designed to foster informal connections.

● An event planner app with agenda-building and real-time floor navigation features, remaining active post-show to support follow-up.

“Whether you’re a first-time attendee or a returning exhibitor, planning is key,” Dougal said. “Our digital platform helps attendees get the most value by pre-booking meetings, building agendas, and navigating efficiently on site.”

The event is organised by Informa Markets, a division of Informa PLC, which delivers B2B events across global industries. The portfolio includes 10 international events spanning Europe, the Americas, the Middle East, and Asia. The newest addition, CPHI Middle East, launched in Riyadh in 2024 and will return in April 2026.