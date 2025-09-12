Biocon Foundation supports Government High School, kicks off construction of new building for 250 students

Biocon Foundation, the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) arm of Biocon Group held the groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of a new Government High School building in Kodamballi, Channapatna Taluk of Karnataka. This school is imparting education to over 250 children who come from 23 surrounding villages.

Dr C. N. Manjunath, Honourable Member of Parliament, Lok Sabha, Bengaluru Rural Constituency, along with Shri C.P. Yogeshwara, MLA Channapatna Constituency, and Shri Yeshwanth V Gurukar, IAS, Deputy Commissioner and District Magistrate, Bengaluru South conducted the groundbreaking ceremony in the presence of Dr Anupama Shetty, Mission Director, Biocon Foundation and other officials from Biocon Group.

As a part of its infrastructure development initiative and in line with its commitment to enable access to quality education, Biocon Foundation has taken up the responsibility to construct a new two-story school building that will include 10 large well-ventilated classrooms and a sanitation complex with separate blocks for boys and girls.

With the extension of Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA), Biocon Foundation is also expanding its reach with this first initiative in Channapatna region, a part of Bengaluru South Constituency of GBA.

Dr Anupama Shetty, Mission Director, Biocon Foundation, said “At Biocon Foundation, we believe education is the cornerstone of empowerment. Given Government’s concerted focus on improving the infrastructure of rural schools, Biocon Foundation is pleased to support this objective. By building modern infrastructure for these government schools, we aim to create safe, inclusive, enabling, and inspiring spaces for children to learn and thrive. These initiatives reaffirm Biocon Foundation’s commitment to bridge the gaps in access to quality education.”

Dr C. N. Manjunath, Member of Parliament, Lok Sabha, Bengaluru Rural Constituency said, “I am extremely happy to witness the commendable efforts of Biocon Foundation in strengthening government school infrastructure. By investing in education, the Foundation is not only supporting the State’s vision of inclusive and equitable learning but is also creating opportunities for children in rural areas to aspire for a brighter future. This initiative reflects how CSR can play a pivotal role in driving holistic community development, ensuring that the next generation is empowered with quality education, better facilities, and the confidence to contribute meaningfully to society.”

Shri C. P. Yogeshwara, MLA, Channapatna constituency of Karnataka, said, “I extend my heartfelt thanks to Biocon Group for their kind initiative to build a new school building at Kodamballi Government High School. This effort will inspire children to study well and aspire to become scientists like those at Biocon. The Government has already upgraded this school into a Karnataka Public School, enabling students from surrounding villages to access quality education with experienced teachers and in English language. We look forward to Biocon providing a well-furnished building, and are proud to join hands with them in this noble cause.”

The event marks the official start of the construction of the new school building. Other distinguished guests at the ceremony were Seema Ahuja, SVP, Corporate Communications – Chairperson’s Office, Biocon Group; Dr Anil K, Head – Medical Affairs, Clinical Research & National Regulatory Affairs, Biocon Pharma; Dr Jayashree Aiyar, Chief Scientific Officer, Syngene International and Pramuch Goel, Head -Corporate Affairs, Syngene International.

Biocon Foundation has been actively supporting government schools by building and upgrading critical infrastructure to create a better learning environment for children. From constructing classrooms, science labs, and libraries to providing sanitation facilities, the Foundation is helping bridge gaps in access to quality education. By strengthening the physical and learning infrastructure, Biocon Foundation is not only enabling students to pursue their education in a safe and encouraging environment but also empowering communities with the promise of a brighter future.