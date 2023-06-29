CORONA acquires Myoril brand from Sanofi Healthcare

The acquisition of the Myoril brand for the Indian market is effective from June 28, 2023

CORONA Remedies has announced the acquisition of the Myoril brand from the global pharma giant Sanofi. The acquisition, valued at Rs 234 crore (including taxes), marks CORONA’s largest acquisition to date.

With the Myoril brand becoming a part of its portfolio, CORONA gains its first offering in the muscle relaxant category, strengthening its existing lineup of more than 80 brands. The scientific expertise and market presence of Myoril in the muscle relaxant market complement CORONA’s therapeutic enrichment efforts and strengthen its orthopaedic portfolio.

CORONA Remedies will leverage its sales team and distribution network to ensure that Myoril reaches consumers in even the most remote parts of the country.

As an innovative and trusted brand from the globally renowned organisation Sanofi, Myoril is expected to enhance CORONA’s reputation and expand its offerings in a largely untapped market.