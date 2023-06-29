Waters Corporation and Princeton University signs multi-year research collaboration

Initial collaboration will bring together Waters scientists with Princeton faculty and students to advance research in drug discovery and development using novel bioseparation techniques

Waters Corporation has announced a multi-year research collaboration with Princeton University that will enable scientists, faculty, and students to work together to bring their diverse skills and backgrounds to solve complex challenges in biochemistry and materials science.

Dr Udit Batra, President and CEO, Waters Corporation said, “Solving the biggest challenges in science takes collaborations that bring together diversity of thought and expertise. Our partnership with Princeton University seeks to enable powerful research in biochemical and advanced materials engineering. Together our initial work will focus on improving LC-MS workflows and sample preparation to enable our customers to conduct simpler and faster analyses with even greater precision. In turn, this will help biopharma scientists deliver therapeutics that are safe and highly effective for the treatment of disease, such as oncology and autoimmune diseases.”

Craig Arnold, Princeton University Vice Dean for Innovation and the Susan Dod Brown Professor of Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering said, “As a leading global institution of research and teaching, Princeton welcomes collaborations with industry to enrich education and accelerate research and innovation for societal benefit. We involved many Princeton faculty in our conversations with Waters as we considered this new relationship, and we were delighted to identify numerous initial research topics of mutual interest that build on Princeton’s research strengths in bioengineering and materials science and the distinctive capabilities of the Princeton Bioengineering Initiative (PBI). We believe our research collaborations will advance science, as well as offer new opportunities to our faculty and students.”

Under the new agreement, the Waters-Princeton collaboration will bring together academic and industry researchers to tap into knowledge and expertise from various scientific domains and disciplines to identify and solve problems that matter. One such research project will focus on novel media for purification to help advance drug development and discovery.