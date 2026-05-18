Annora Pharma expands collaboration with AI-native traceability Platform AltiusHub to strengthen global drug traceability

Annora Pharma, the formulations subsidiary of Hetero Group and a leading Indian pharmaceutical manufacturer, has expanded its collaboration with AltiusHub. The company is deploying AltiusHub’s AI-native serialization, track & trace, and regulatory compliance platform across its export operations.

The deployment is designed to improve serialization efficiency by up to 45 per cent. It will also strengthen operational visibility across Annora Pharma’s global supply chain. The rollout supports compliance across key export markets, including the US, EU, GCC, LATAM, and ASEAN regions.

Annora Pharma aims to achieve real-time visibility across 100 per cent of serialised drug products within three months. This visibility will span the full journey from packaging line to export dispatch.

The unified platform replaces fragmented legacy systems. It supports serialization, aggregation, and multi-market regulatory reporting. It also integrates with Annora Pharma’s Level 3 packaging infrastructure.

AltiusHub’s AI-driven analytics and automated exception management help improve operational efficiency. They also accelerate issue resolution and strengthen compliance oversight across markets.

The rollout reflects a broader shift in the pharmaceutical industry. Manufacturers are moving away from fragmented and vendor-dependent serialization systems. They are now adopting unified platforms that offer better control, faster implementation, and stronger supply chain visibility.

The deployment has already resulted in faster serialization processing and improved packaging floor productivity. It has also enhanced real-time visibility across export supply chains. These capabilities are becoming critical as pharmaceutical manufacturers respond to evolving regulatory mandates and increasing supply chain complexity.

“As supply chains become more complex, limited data access in legacy systems is becoming a growing challenge. While technology has advanced, many systems have not kept pace. Today, pharmaceutical companies need solutions that provide greater control over their data and processes. AltiusHub has enabled our teams to manage serialization and traceability workflows with greater transparency, flexibility, and independence.” – Dr Bhaskar Reddy, Director, Hetero Group

“We need systems that give our teams real-time visibility, faster issue resolution, and greater control over compliance workflows. AltiusHub has helped us simplify these operations while improving efficiency across the packaging and dispatch process,” said Sridhar Reddy, Operations Head, Annora Pharma

“For a long time, pharma companies have had to accept that traceability implementations are slow, resource-intensive, and heavily dependent on vendors. AltiusHub’s go-live at Annora Pharma shows that this model is changing. An AI-native solution like AltiusHub delivers speed, scalability, and control while meeting the strict regulatory standards the industry requires,” said Siddharth Reddy, Managing Director, AltiusHub

Within two years of inception, AltiusHub has enabled serialization and compliance operations across more than 50 regulated markets. These include the United States under DSCSA, the European Union under FMD, Saudi Arabia under SFDA, the UAE under Tatmeen, Russia under Chestny ZNAK, and other export destinations.

AltiusHub has also supported pharmaceutical traceability requirements for public health supply programs serving African markets under global healthcare initiatives.