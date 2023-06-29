Enzene Biosciences launches Bevacizumab

Manufactured using Enzene Biosciences’ patented Continuous Manufacturing Process, Bevacizumab is a biosimilar to Avastin and will be available through a non-exclusive partnership for pharmaceutical firms in India

Pune-based Enzene Biosciences has now announced the India launch of Bevacizumab, a biosimilar of Avastin that is used for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer. An alternative to the more expensive Avastin biologic, Bevacizumab is the 6th biosimilar from Enzene Biosciences’ strong biosimilar pipeline that has been launched in the Indian market. Aimed at penetrating the Indian market for Bevacizumab that is valued at Rs 260 crores, Enzene’s version is the first of its kind to be manufactured using the firm’s patented continuous manufacturing process at its Pune facility.

Dr Himanshu Gadgil, CEO of Enzene Biosciences said, “Enzene Biosciences is at the forefront of providing affordable healthcare solutions during this critical time. With our commitment to incorporating the latest technologies in drug manufacturing, we have successfully developed the Bevacizumab biosimilar our 6th Biosimilar product for Indian patients. Utilising our fully integrated and automated continuous biologics manufacturing process, we uphold stringent quality standards while reducing overall manufacturing costs. We are confident that the significant price reductions passed on by our partners will greatly benefit thousands of metastatic colorectal cancer patients, supporting our mission to make cancer treatment more accessible and affordable in our country.”

Also used in the treatment of non-squamous non-small cell lung cancer and glioblastoma, Enzene’s Bevacizumab is a recombinant humanized monoclonal IgG1 antibody that is effective against vascular endothelial growth factor called VEGF. Bevacizumab acts by binding to VEGF and subsequently inhibiting its receptor binding process, thereby preventing the growth of the tumor and cancerous cells in affected patients. Considered the sixth most common form of cancer in India, colorectal cancer patients in the country will be the ultimate benefactors as Enzene’s Bevacizumab will be supplied at a radically lower cost to the company’s B2B partners such as Alkem Laboratories and other big pharma players. Moreover, with its significantly smaller production facility and lower carbon emissions, Enzene Biosciences is also addressing the current need for more ecologically sustainable manufacturing operations.

Sandeep Singh, MD of Alkem Laboratories said, “Enzene Biosciences is poised to revolutionize the landscape of biosimilar manufacturing. Our remarkable progress in developing a Bevacizumab biosimilar exemplifies our commitment to making a lasting impact on human lives through manufacturing innovation. By strategically investing in state-of-the-art technologies, we have successfully disrupted the cost of producing biosimilar monoclonal antibodies, propelling us closer to our ultimate vision of delivering affordable healthcare to individuals affected by debilitating illnesses. With an unwavering dedication, we are steadfast in our mission to emerge as the forefront biotech company in the nation, positively shaping the global healthcare ecosystem through trusted and accessible biosimilar solutions.”

With the launch of Bevacizumab, Enzene Biosciences has now successfully introduced biosimilars for the treatment of critical illnesses such as squamous cell cancer of the head and neck, osteoporosis, postmenopausal osteoporosis, immune thrombocytopenic purpura (ITP), rheumatoid arthritis and metastatic colorectal cancer.