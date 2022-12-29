Claims against Dr Reddy’s over Revlimid in US dismissed

Dr Reddy’s today informed that all claims against it in the anti-trust litigation filed in the US related to Revlimid have been dismissed.

On 22nd November, 2022, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories informed that it and Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, Inc (a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company) had been named as defendants, along with Celgene, Bristol Myers Squibb and several other generic pharma companies, in a complaint that asserts claims under federal and state anti-trust law and other state laws alleging that defendants improperly restrained competition and maintained a shared monopoly in the sale of brand and generic Revlimid in the United States (US), a statement from Dr Reddy’s notified.

It further said that on 22nd December, 2022 and 27th December, 2022, the plaintiffs voluntarily dismissed Dr Reddy’s Laboratories Limited and Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, Inc, respectively, from the case. All claims against the company in the litigation have now been dismissed.