Health minister reviews status of essential medicines and drugs with pharma companies in view of spike in COVID-19 cases 

Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare, and Chemicals and Fertilizers Dr Mansukh Mandaviya reviewed the status and adequacy of COVID management drugs and production capacities with representatives of pharma companies through a Video Conference (VC) yesterday, so that India is equipped to effectively handle any situation. This review meeting was taken in view of the spike in COVID-19 cases in some countries worldwide.

Dr Mandaviya was briefed regarding the evolving global scenario. He appreciated and congratulated the pharma companies for their invaluable contribution during the COVID pandemic in the country.

“India’s pharma industry is robust, resilient and responsive. It is due to their strength that we could not only meet our own demand during the pandemic, but also be in a position to supply medicines to 150 countries. This was achieved without any fall in quality and no hike in the price of the medicines,” he stressed.

The pharma companies were asked to keep a close watch on the global supply chain scenario, and to closely monitor production and availability of APIs as well as formulations of essential medicines for COVID management. They were also asked to ensure adequate stocks and availability of all drugs, including COVID drugs in the supply chain up to the retail level.

Edits by EP News Bureau