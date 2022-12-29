CDSCO carries out inspection at Marion Biotech

Following the reports from Uzbekistan concerning contaminated cough syrup Dok1 Max made by Noida-based Marion Biotech, the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO) carried out a joint inspection at the manufacturer’s premises, jointly with the Uttar Pradesh Drug Control.

The inspection was conducted under the directions of Dr Mansukh Mandaviya, Union Minister of Health & Family Welfare and Chemicals & Fertilizers, and further action, as appropriate, would be initiated based on the inspection report. Mandaviya is in regular contact with the national drug regulator of Uzbekistan regarding the matter since 27th December, 2022.

Marion Biotech is a licensed manufacturer and holds licence for manufacturing of Dok1 Max syrup and tablet for export purpose granted by Drugs Controller, Uttar Pradesh.

The samples of the cough syrup have been taken from the manufacturing premises and sent to Regional Drugs Testing Laboratory (RDTL), Chandigarh, for testing.