Cipla names Achin Gupta as MD & GCEO effective April 1, 2026

Cipla announced the elevation of Achin Gupta, Global Chief Operating Officer (GCOO), to the position of Managing Director and Global Chief Executive Officer (MD & GCEO) effective 1 April 2026, for a term of five years. The appointment will be proposed to shareholders for approval. Gupta will assume the role of MD & GCEO Designate from 1 January 2026. He will succeed Umang Vohra, who has served as MD & GCEO since 2016. According to the company, the transition aligns with Cipla’s succession planning framework to ensure continuity and stability.

Gupta has been serving as GCOO since February 2025, overseeing Commercial Markets, Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API), Manufacturing, and Supply Chain. He joined Cipla in 2021 as CEO of the One India business and has been a member of the Management Council. His contributions include expansion in chronic therapies, reach in underserved geographies, and strengthening core operations. The India business recorded profitability growth, retail force modernisation and consumer-focused initiatives under his leadership. He has also established global strategic partnerships.

Gupta holds an M.Tech in Biochemical Engineering and Biotechnology from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi and an MBA from the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad.

Over a career spanning more than two decades, Gupta has held leadership roles focused on strategic expansion and organisational development.

Vohra joined Cipla in 2015 as Global Chief Financial and Strategy Officer and became MD & GCEO in 2016. During his tenure, Cipla progressed in global lung leadership, antimicrobial resistance stewardship, digital capability development, manufacturing capacity enhancement, and investments in advanced therapies. The company maintained top positions across major markets. Vohra’s leadership emphasised patient-centricity, sustainability, governance and talent development.

Dr YK Hamied, Chairman, Cipla Limited, said, “I thank Umang for his stewardship over the last ten years, his outstanding contributions and dedication to Cipla’s purpose of Caring for Life and combining business with a humanitarian approach. We wish Umang continued success in his future career. We are pleased to welcome Achin Gupta as he steps into this role, and I am confident he will lead Cipla to its next phase of progress and growth.”

Commenting on the transition, Vohra said, “My ten years at Cipla has been filled with immense pride in what we’ve built together. Guided by our purpose of Caring for Life, I have had the privilege of working with passionate teams who consistently put patients first and drive innovation across the business. I’m deeply grateful to our Chairman, Dr Y K Hamied, and the Board for their trust and support throughout this journey. As I prepare to hand over the reins, I’m confident that Achin Gupta will lead Cipla forward with vision and purpose. I look forward to supporting him and the leadership team to ensure a smooth transition.”

Gupta said, “It is an honour to be entrusted with the responsibility of leading Cipla as its next MD & GCEO. Cipla’s legacy of purpose-driven innovation and patient-centric care is deeply inspiring, and I am committed to building on the strong foundation laid by Umang and the leadership team. Over the past few years, I’ve had the privilege of working closely with teams across the organisation and witnessing firsthand the passion, resilience, and commitment that define Cipla. As we move forward, my focus will remain on driving sustainable growth, deepening our impact across markets, and continuing to innovate with purpose.”