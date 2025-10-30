Lupin Digital Health launches AI-based cardiometabolic wellness platform VITALYFE

Lupin Digital Health has announced the launch of VITALYFE, an AI-powered cardiometabolic wellness platform aimed at supporting Indian working professionals in managing their heart health. The platform builds on LYFE, Lupin’s CDSCO-approved Class C software medical device for critical cardiac conditions, and extends its application into preventive wellness.

According to the company, studies indicate that up to 80 per cent of India’s corporate workforce show early signs of hypertension and dyslipidemia, influenced by factors such as long work hours, stress, sedentary lifestyles, poor diet, and inadequate sleep. These issues contribute to accelerated heart ageing and higher long-term cardiovascular risk.

“Cardiometabolic risks silently erode both health and productivity,” said Rajeev Sibal, President – India Region Formulations, Lupin. “With VITALYFE, we are enabling insurers and employers to combine clinical expertise with AI-driven technology to deliver scalable, measurable wellness outcomes for millions of working Indians.”

VITALYFE uses artificial intelligence, behavioural science, and computer-vision technology to identify early cardiometabolic risk factors and provide personalised, non-medical interventions. It is available exclusively through insurers, brokers, and employers to integrate cardiometabolic wellness into organisational health benefit programmes.

“At Lupin Digital Health, we have seen how evidence-based digital therapeutics through LYFE have transformed cardiac recovery,” said Sidharth Srinivasan, Chief Executive Officer – Lupin Digital Health. “With VITALYFE, we are extending that scientific foundation to a much larger audience — helping professionals understand their heart age, make better lifestyle choices, and literally make their hearts younger. Our vision is to make cardiometabolic wellness both measurable and mainstream.”

Key features of VITALYFE include Heart Age Journey, an assessment that compares heart age to chronological age; Snap & Track, a photo-based nutrition tracker; camera-guided exercise feedback; meditation tools; and gamified challenges to encourage habit formation.

For organisations, the platform supports integration of annual health-check data, company-wide wellness challenges, and anonymised dashboards for tracking engagement and heart age improvements.

The company stated that VITALYFE is intended for general wellness and lifestyle management and is not positioned as a diagnostic or treatment tool. The platform complies with the Digital Personal Data Protection Act, is ISO 27001-certified, and stores user data within India.