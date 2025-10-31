NATCO Pharma and Breckenridge launch Everolimus 1mg generic in the U.S. market

NATCO Pharma has announced the launch of Everolimus tablets 1mg, a generic version of Zortress by Novartis, under the therapeutic class of immunosuppressant.

The company stated that its marketing partner for the Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA), Breckenridge Pharmaceutical, Inc., the U.S. subsidiary of Towa International, plans to launch the product immediately in the U.S. market.

Everolimus is an mTOR inhibitor immunosuppressant indicated for the prophylaxis of organ rejection in adult patients in kidney and liver transplantation.

Breckenridge Pharmaceutical previously launched Everolimus tablets in 0.25mg, 0.5mg, and 0.75mg strengths. The blister packs were introduced in July 2021, and bottle packaging was launched in June 2023.